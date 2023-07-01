Neilson Powless earns the first King of the Mountains jersey at the Tour de France: ‘I fulfilled a childhood dream.’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

BILBAO, Spain — EF Education-EasyPost’s sport director Juanma Garate summed up the team’s opening stage at the Tour de France like this: “In five minutes we went from happy to really sad.”

That was the timeline between Neilson Powless securing points to earn the prestigious King of the Mountains jersey to the abyss of GC leader Richard Carapaz crashing hard just moments later.

It was the best of times and the worst of times for the U.S.-registered squad at the opening day of the Tour de France.

Carapaz lost 15 minutes and all hopes of a podium run when he crashed along with Spain’s Enric Mas (Movistar). At least Carapaz could stay in the race. Mas was forced to abandon with injury.

Also read:

Garate said Carapaz injured both of his knees, and struggled to remount the bicycle. The 2019 Giro d’Italia winner was undergoing post-stage exams.

“It’s always hard when your leader crashes on the first stage of the main goal of the year,” Garate told Velo’s Andy McGrath. “Crashes can happen. We need to analyze the situation to see what we can do. It was also a goal today to get the King of the Mountains with Neilson. Now we have the jersey, and he is in good shape. We are looking forward to the next stages, and let’s see if Richie can recover.”

While Carapaz and the team licked their GC wounds, Powless earned a spot on the day’s winner’s podium by securing the King of the Mountains jersey.

It’s just reward for Powless who returns for his fourth Tour de France after a string of close calls and encouraging performances in his first three Tour appearances.

“I’ve fulfilled a childhood dream,” Powless said. “The Tour de France is the biggest bike race in the world and I grew up watching it, with the polka dot jersey always riding at the front of the race. Now I get to wear that jersey.”

Powless on polka-dots: ‘We knew it was a possibility’

Neilson Powless surged into the climber’s jersey to open the Tour de France. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Powless’ ride into the polka-dots follows the script from last year’s start in Copenhagen, when Magnus Cort also wore the King of the Mountains jersey in the opening stages in Denmark.

The key was the penultimate summit at Vivero. The team worked to reel in an early breakaway to set up Powless and a charge for the prime line.

“We knew it was a possibility, yet not an easy one as we needed many things to come together,” Powless said. “The break had to be caught ahead of the Vivero climb, and then we had to get me in a good position to sprint at the summit.

“My DS had told me that whoever went first into the final few hundred meters of the climb would get away with the KOM points, so I hit the head of the group very early and maybe caught more wind than necessary,” he said. “Yet it is worth it. This polka dot jersey might become a goal from now on, but as of now I will just enjoy it for as long as I have it.”

Read more about Powless’s tribal background here.

The podium spot is well-deserved for Powless, who’s finished in the top-5 on four occasions in breakaways.

Powless is emerging as one of the team’s leaders, and holds the unique distinction of becoming the first tribally recognized Native North American indigenous rider to ever race the Tour de France.

With 12th overall last year, the 26-year-old Powless came into the Tour as one of the team’s secondary options behind Carapaz.

“It’s been a mixed day for the team because of Richard Carapaz’s crash,” Powless said. I’m happy he got back on the bike and managed to finish the race. I hope he is okay because he is an amazing rider and can do a lot of things in this race if he is not too harmed.”

With the crash, the script is suddenly scrambled, and Powless and the rest of the team will quickly pivot.

For now, he’s going to enjoy his moment on the podium and try to defend the climber’s jersey in Sunday’s challenging stage featuring the first category Jaizkibel.

Powless knows the climb well. It’s the main feature of the Clásica San Sebastián, the one-day classic that he won two years ago in spectacular fashion.