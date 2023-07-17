Jonas Vingegaard’s incredible journey: From nervous, ‘worst guy in the peloton’ to silent assassin

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

SAINT-GERVAIS-LES-BAINS, France – Intense attacks from Tadej Pogačar. Skepticism and questions over his performance from the press. Day after day of the duties, selfies and attention that comes with wearing the yellow jersey.

Jonas Vingegaard can handle the pressure.

Nothing seems to faze the shades-wearing “Iceman” and it will seemingly take a Herculean effort to shift him from the yellow jersey in this year’s Tour de France.

But only a few years ago, his nerves were holding him back. His debut as a WorldTour professional with Jumbo-Visma in 2019 was a disaster.

“He was really shy and really nervous,” his Jumbo-Visma sport director Frans Maassen says. “I went to his first race, the Ruta del Sol, and he was sick from the stress. He was the worst guy in the peloton that [second] day. Only one guy was dropped: Jonas.”

The results show it: 128th and last place. “But he managed to finish and a few days later, he was with the best ten riders in the climb on a really hard stage,” Maasen says.

“You saw then already: he’s a special guy. But he couldn’t manage the stress so well.”

Jonas Vingegaard’s first pro win on stage six of the 2019 Tour de Pologne, beating Sivakov and Hindley. (Photo by Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

At that year’s Tour of Poland, Vingegaard moved into the lead after winning the penultimate stage. However, he couldn’t eat anything the next day due to the pressure, cracked, and plummeted to 26th.

“I think a major change was coming second in the [2021] Itzulia Basque Country behind Primož [Roglič] and in front of Pogačar,” Maassen says.

“I think then especially, also Primož said ‘Jonas, you can win the Tour.’ That was quite something to say that. It changed a lot in the head.”

“From then, he improved. I think also by having results, you know you are a really good rider. Also when we saw his numbers, what he can do is incredible. You get so much confidence from that.

According to Maassen, Vingegaard’s wife Trine Marie Hansen has been key for giving him extra self-belief too. “His family, his wife and his daughter is the most important thing. For sure, a lot more important than winning the Tour.”

Strong, silent type

On his grand tour debut, Vingegaard pushes the pace for leader Primož Roglič on the way to the Angliru in the 2020 Vuelta, a race the Slovenian would later win. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty rider Mike Teunissen was his teammate at Jumbo-Visma between 2019 and 2022. They roomed together on the Dane’s first training camp.

“It’s crazy if you see the differences to now because then he was a really shy guy. Silent,” Teunissen says. “Always calling his girlfriend and whatever you say, he would take it but nothing would come out.”

Teunissen attributes the gradual change in Vingegaard’s confidence and openness to the help of his trainer Tim Heemskerk, as well as team sport directors such as Merijn Zeeman.

It helped that Roglič was still the Jumbo-Visma leader in the limelight, even as Vingegaard moved up the hierarchy. “They liked to put Jonas a bit more in the shadow so he could develop in an easy way,” Teunissen says.

However, there’s nobody to hold your hand when it comes to leadership. When it came to the 2021 Tour de France and his second-place ride to Pogačar, he stepped up.

“You learn quite quickly when you are the leader,” Teunissen says. “You have to say things because all the other guys are depending on you and want the commands.”

Vingegaard: he’s no pretender

There is a question of Vingegaard suffering from comparison to his great rival.

Because nobody is like Tadej Pogačar: insouciant, smiley, photobombing interviews, getting top results from his first season, and attacking every race from Milan-Sanremo to the Tour of Flanders and the current Tour de France.

The 2023 Tour de France has turned into a battle of yin versus yang, introvert versus extrovert, the silent assassin pitted against the showman who bowed as he won a stage in Cauterets.

“Maybe it’s not really fair to measure him up against Tadej. That other guy is just so likable. But that’s just the odds, his direct opponent, what he’s up against,” says Michael Rasmussen. The Ekstra Bladet journalist was the last Dane to wear the yellow jersey before Vingegaard, in 2007.

Vingegaard doesn’t shout the loudest, but he’s in pole position to go home with the yellow jersey. (Photo by Bo Amstrup / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by BO AMSTRUP/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Media press conferences during the race have seen a more thorough examination of Vingegaard’s character. It’s been difficult to elicit introspective responses that might shed light on his personality. The Dane often delivers short, polite, anodyne responses, with a smile.

One insight came after 2010 Tour winner Andy Schleck told L’Equipe: “Jonas is super shy, he doesn’t speak much, he never gives much away. He exudes a form of arrogance.”

Asked by Velo for a response to those comments, Vingegaard was direct: “I think describing me as arrogant is maybe the least thing I am … How am I as a person? I’m calm, I wouldn’t say I’m shy and not speaking with people. I speak with guys in the bunch, but maybe I’m not the one who shouts the loudest.”

Michael Rasmussen sees his compatriot as authentic. “Jonas is just staying true to himself. It’s not pretending. It’s like ‘I’m here to race a bike and I really don’t give a f**k about the rest. He doesn’t care how many [social media] followers he has or making funny videos in the winter time.”

“From a sporting point of view, he’s basically just as exciting as Tadej Pogačar … you can’t blame Jonas for not taking the initiative when he’s racing. Look at the way he won in Itzulia and in the Dauphiné.”

A familiar sight for Tour de France watchers in the race’s second week. Photo: Gruber Images

Ahead of the race’s final week, it’s still advantage Vingegaard. “It’s always better to have the jersey than not having it, to follow than to attack,” Rasmussen said, speaking during Sunday’s stage 15.

“You’d rather be 10 seconds ahead than behind, especially the way that it is now. None of those guys can go to sleep thinking they’ll put a minute into that guy in the time-trial.”

“He seems to be quite confident. But if you’re only 10 seconds ahead of Pogačar, I wouldn’t be that confident. Up until now, he had that one spectacular day on the Marie-Blanque but since then, Pogačar has basically beaten him every time.”

Pogačar and Vingegaard might have their contrasts off the bike. But on it, they are worthy, attacking, baby-faced adversaries, with next to nothing to choose between them in this nip-tuck Tour de France.

“It could come down to a two-man sprint up the runway in Courchevel [on stage 17],” Rasmussen says. “That maybe is going to decide the race.”