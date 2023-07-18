No guts, no glory: Tadej Pogačar says Tour de France is ‘not over’ after big TT time loss

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

COMBLOUX, France — Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) vows to go down swinging at the Tour de France after losing 1:38 to Jonas Vingegaard in the stage 16 time trial.

The 2020 and 2021 champion had gone into the opening stage of the final week with a 10-second deficit to the yellow jersey Vingegaard. However, that narrow margin expanded into a gulf as Vingegaard extended his overall lead on Pogačar to 1:48.

Just two mountain stages remain of this year’s Tour de France with Wednesday’s route taking the riders over the Col de la Loze, the highest point of the 2023 race, while Saturday’s 133km stage from Belfort to Le Markstein the final opportunity.

The two-time Tour winner faces an uphill battle, literally, but he’s not ready to back down just yet.

“It’s definitely not over, especially if it is raining tomorrow and then I can promise you it’s going to be interesting,” Pogačar said. ”

There are two more really hard stages to come, I think the two hardest of this year’s tour. Anything can happen, anyone can have a bad day, and like I said, I hope tomorrow is my day.

“We will try to make a plan. It’s not easy to gain two minutes, a little bit less, but we’ll try.”

Also read:

Pogačar was one of the few top riders to swap his time trial bike for his lighter road bike for the final climb to the line — his teammate Adam Yates chose to go all the way on his TT setup.

Videos from the rest day and Tuesday morning showed Pogačar practicing the exchange with his team and the swap went as well as could be expected during the stage itself, but even a lighter bike couldn’t stem the tide of time loss. UAE stood by the decision to change bikes and said the loss of time during the swap was fairly minimal.

“We needed to make the calculation with our bicycle, our skill, our rider. Not every rider reacted the same with the TT bike. We made all of the tests and for us it was clear that there was an advantage for Tadej and not change the bike for Adam Yates for example,” team CEO Mauro Gianetti said.

“It is individual, and it was clear from the beginning that we lose 10 seconds in the change of the bike, that was expected, but we lost 1:30 in the final so it wasn’t the change of the bike, the difference was in the power.”

Going all in

Tadej Pogacar lost 1:38 to Jonas Vingegaard in the stage 16 TT (Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)

Pogačar’s difficult day was somewhat reminiscent of his own surprise drubbing of Primož Roglič at the 2020 Tour de France, though he wasn’t the one in yellow Tuesday.

However, the young Slovenian found himself on the opposite end of the time troubles.

It was quickly clear that Vingegaard was on a particularly good day when he put some 16 seconds into Pogačar at the first of the three time checks. That gap continued to grow at a rapid pace, even on the final climb with Pogačar on his road bike and Vingegaard still on his time trial bike.

Despite struggling to match Vingegaard, Pogačar’s time was not bad at all, and he still beat one of the pre-stage favorites Wout van Aert by well over a minute.

“If I’m honest, I didn’t feel the best in the second part. I still went pretty solid, and I felt that I was going ok. It’s a big gap now. I was hoping for less gap, I was hoping to be in yellow today, but that’s how it is. I hope it will be like the Marie Blanque stage and that tomorrow I will have good legs,” Pogačar said.

“First, I had my time on Wout van Aert and I was really happy to be 20 seconds in front of him on the first climb. I was trying to beat Wout, and I was gaining time on him, but I was losing time on Jonas. I will still try to give it my all until the finish line.”

Pogačar has shown during this year’s Tour de France that he has been able to gain time back on Vingegaard in the mountains after losing time to the Dane over the Col du Marie Blanque on stage 5. However, he was able to do that by chipping away a few seconds at a time over more than a week.

If Pogačar wants to grab back the yellow jersey back from Vingegaard, he’s going to have to do something dramatic on the final two mountain stages, and potentially risk his place on the podium process. Gianetti believes that Pogačar has the no guts, no glory mentality he needs to do something like that, but it remains to be seen if he can match that ambition with his legs.

“Tadej is a guy who likes that and why not, but to risk it all in you need the legs also,” Gianetti said. “We take the situation for what it is, we have second and third in the GC, we are doing an incredible Tour, we are fighting to win the Tour, we know it is not finished, we know it is complicated, but we are here and we take everything that comes in the last week and if we see an opportunity we will take it.

“Of course, everything is possible. There’s still one week. It’s not easy and realistically it is going to be complicated but when you have one week in front of you then you have to hope, you need to dream, and you need to believe.”