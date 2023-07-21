‘No talk, just push like crazy’: How the breakaway beat the sprinters at the Tour de France

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

BOURGE-EN-BRESSE, France — With a pan-flat parcours and plenty of desperate sprinters hunting for a stage win, Thursday’s stage 18 of the Tour de France looked dead set for a bunch kick to the line.

Four men had a different plan though, going out on what seemed like a doomed break and holding off the charging peloton by the slimmest of margins after racing with a paper-thin gap for nearly the whole stage.

Kasper Asgreen (Soudal Quick-Step) was the one who took the spoils on the line, but it was a combined effort between all four riders in the breakaway that got it to the line.

“I knew that there was a chance and, without Fabio [Jakobsen] here, I’ve been really motivated the last few days to do something in this stage,” Asgreen said after the finish. “To be honest, we didn’t speak at all out there. Everybody just committed. I think there was an understanding between us that if this was going to work out then we couldn’t look at each other and try to save anything. We had to put everything into it and if we all did that then we could get away with the victory.”

Also read:

While a four-man group racing against the might of a charging peloton would easily get swallowed up in the final kilometers of a stage with a parcours like Thursday’s offering, the challenge of the Tour de France makes for an entirely different kettle of fish.

Though their lead was never much more than a couple of minutes, the fact that there was a WorldTour rider in Asgreen was evidence that this wasn’t any old breakaway for TV time. Victor Campanaerts and his TT prowess posed a significant threat, too.

“It’s not the first time in the last week of the Tour that a small group can go to the finish. The fatigue in the bunch can definitely play a big role in that at the end of a Tour like this year where we had a lot of really hard stages,” Asgreen said. “Everybody can go at the same speed, but nobody can go any faster. It’s difficult to catch a small group that works well together.”

Kasper Asgreen is congratulated by Pascal Eenkhoorn

The presence of two Lotto-Dstny riders in the move was perhaps what made the difference in the end. It prevented the group from playing too many games with each other and allowed Campenaerts to put out all of his power on the road, taking the others along for the ride.

Lotto-Dstny went into the stage with a mission to make the breakaway succeed and got the Belgian up the road. The peloton kept the leading trio at close quarters, but holding a small gap on the bunch was all part of the master plan.

Eenkhoorn joined the party midway through the stage, jumping across the deliberately smaller gap to join his teammate. It was still no easy feat to keep ahead of the peloton and the gap was quickly dwindling in the final kilometers, dropping to around six seconds as they approached the flamme rouge.

Campenaerts pulled onto the front to work for Eenkhoorn, doing just enough to keep the sprinters behind at a distance. Just two seconds separated the groups, though no time gap was given as it needs to be at least three seconds for a gap to be registered.

“We had a clear plan in the bus, any breakaway we had to be in. If it was four guys or less, we would try to slow the group as much as possible and then halfway through the race we would try to send a rider across, which we did,” Campenaerts. “From the moment Pascal came across, the pace was high and we had a good collaboration with Abrahamsen and Asgreen. Then, the peloton came quite fast. On paper, it was a 100 percent sprint stage with big roads, and a lot of headwind, but we were pushing it quite fast on straight roads. Pascal has a good sprint, so this was the card we wanted to play.

“From 10k to go, it was clear that we would have to fight right until the last meters to stay in front. From this moment, I said to Pascal he had to sprint. So, I did long and fast pulls. I could feel that Abrahamsen and Kasper were doing good pulls, they never missed one, but they had it in their mind that they had to sprint. We had two riders so then you have to be responsible in the breakaway.”

It’s not like the peloton wasn’t pulling behind. Several teams put fresh legs on the front to bring down the gap, but the break kept holding on.

“I guess we just waited 15 minutes too late. That’s annoying, but that’s how it is sometimes,” said Matthias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek), who was pulling for Mads Pedersen.

“I think with Philipsen being so superior to everyone else in the sprint, other teams are really careful with helping because they know the only chance they have is to have more guys in the final. I think everybody played this game.

“We are really annoyed,” he said. “Mads is feeling really good. If he was beaten in a sprint it would be more OK, but I think now with the breakaway winning it is more annoying.”

The breakaway on stage 18 of the Tour de France (Photo: Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images)

Eenkhoorn’s late move across the void caused some friction within the bunch and pre-stage favorite Jasper Philipsen was seen trying to prevent him from attacking from the peloton.

“I said in the radio I’m going to jump and then I jumped full gas and I think he was a bit annoyed and he said we are really pulling. I said, ‘if I want to race I can race, and if you want to pull you can pull’,” Eenkhoorn said.

“I think the key was that we were strong, and we were going full gas and believing in it. All four of us went full gas from the moment I came to the three of them, it was really hard to bridge and I was really glad that Victor waited for me. I was hanging on 10 seconds and when I bridged we went full gas and never looked back.”

With Eenkhoorn across the gap, giving Lotto-Dstny two riders to use up, Philipsen was sure that his chances were done.

“I saw that there were two Lottos and I knew that they weren’t going to gamble,” Philipsen said. “The last 15k was very fast, I have to see my average speed, but we were going full gas. They never had more than one minute, and they stayed in front so they must have been going very hard.”