Official start list for the second Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift

All the big names are here. Who will claim yellow?

The official start list was released Saturday ahead of the 2nd Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

The race will change course for its second edition.

Eleven departments and three regions will be crossed during the eight stages between Clermont-Ferrand, which plays host to the grand départ on Sunday, and Pau

“Setting off from Clermont-Ferrand allows us to tackle the roads of the Puy-de-Dôme, which will be a remarkable playground on which the riders can express themselves,” said technical director Franck Perque. “It also enables us to head south towards the Pyrenees to get to grips, during the seventh stage, with the legendary mountain pass that is the Tourmalet.”

Last year, the circuit around the Champs-Elysées offered the sprinters the opportunity to get their hands on the race’s first yellow jersey.

This time, Sunday’s first stage promises to be especially open and full of suspense.

The run-in to the finish includes the Côte de Durtol slope (1.7-km long with a gradient of 7.2%), located 9.3 kilometres from the conclusion of the stage, before a descent down to the finishing line.

“It may well happen that one of the favorites steals a march on the others to take the yellow jersey,” Perque said. “However, it is also possible for a small group to battle it out over a sprint finish. Anything could happen.”