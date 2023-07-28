‘On the Tourmalet, everything can happen’: Tour de France Femmes prepares for historic day

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

BLAGNAC, France — Of all of the climbs that the Tour de France has scaled, the Col du Tourmalet is the one the race is most closely tied to.

After its debut in 1910, just seven years after the first-ever edition, the Tour just kept coming back and the men’s peloton has raced it almost 90 times in the past 103 years — more than any other climb.

For all the times the men have scaled it, this year marks the first time that the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift peloton will tackle the Pyrenean giant, sending them soaring over 2,100 meters. It will be one of the most defining moments of this year’s race, and perhaps the Tour’s first two editions.

“It’s an epic mountain and everyone knows the Tourmalet. That we women get to ride those legendary and epic mountains is super cool. Also, ending up in the thin air is super cool,” Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig said of the climb. “On the Tourmalet, everything can happen. It’s going to be so hard but it’s going to be hard on the mountain before because it’s going to go down on the Col d’Aspin.

“It’s quite short but it’s going to be quite hard so you just eat a lot, drink a lot and just be up there in the front and then give it our best.”

This second edition of the Tour de France Femmes has been packed with nods to the history of the Tour de France with the time trial in Pau — a city that the race has visited a massive 74 times — and even the finish in Rodez, where the race has visited seven times.

“It’s really important and I’m happy that they are doing these historical climbs,” Elisa Longo Borghini told Velo. “It’s also time that we get to do them, but I think overall the Tour de France has been amazing. Yesterday we got to do the finish in Rodez, which was another historical finish because many times the men have finished there. And then we have the finish in Pau – Pau is one of the main cities that has hosted the Tour de France. Things here are great, chapeau to the organizers, everything is great.”

Nothing beats the Tourmalet, though, and an actual finish on top of the climb is pretty rare with the men having only done it three times in all the visits down the years.

The penultimate stage of this year’s Tour Femmes is short but brutal. At only 89.8km and with a first cat. and an hors-categorie climb to contend with, this will not be an easy day. The 12km Col d’Aspin will be a warm-up before the main meal of the Tourmalet, which averages 7.5 percent and goes over 10 percent in the second half of the climb.

“It’s a short stage, it looks like it is really compressed, and it seems like to me a stage where there’s no breathing. Basically, we will get thrown onto the Aspin and then down to the Tourmalet. Probably for me, it’s going to be like two big time trials,” Longo Borghini said. “There’s not really an opportunity to do something or play somehow to get in advance of the other GC riders. You just have to show your value.”

All the fun of the fair

Elisa Longo Borghini is hoping to be near the front Saturday (Photo: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

The excitement is not just there for the riders that are likely to be near the front of the race and the Canadian Alison Jackson is also raring to go. The Paris-Roubaix winner is just thinking about making it through, but she wants to enjoy the atmosphere as much as she can on the way up, and perhaps get some culinary-based gifts from the fans on the side of the road.

“I’ve really been looking forward to racing the Tourmalet,” Jackson told Velo. “I haven’t ridden it before and it’s such an iconic climb so to be able to do that. For me after my job’s done, we just have to finish, which is still going to be hard. I’m really going to enjoy the atmosphere and there are going to be so many people out on that climb. I think it will be a party, and I’m going to take whatever hand-ups the fans want to give me. Cookies, hamburgers, a chicken wing.”

With such a big moment for the women’s race, the organizers have decided to seriously bump back the start time of the stage so it will be broadcast during prime time on Saturday. The final showdown between the leaders is scheduled to happen at around 7 pm local time.

It will mean a very long day for everyone involved in the race, but it will hopefully draw in the television viewers as they have their dinner.

“I think it’s awesome. I think it’s perfect for the TV viewers but we want as many people to watch as possible so if that means to ride a bit late then so be it,” Uttrup Ludwig said.

Both Uttrup Ludwig and Longo Borghini will be hoping to be at the pointy end of the race Saturday. Uttrup Ludwig lies just outside the top 10, just over a minute behind the main GC contenders, while Longo Borghini is equal on time with Annemiek van Vleuten and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio.

Longo Borghini’s form was a bit of an unknown going into the race after she crashed hard during the Giro d’Italia Donne while sitting in second place overall and was forced to abandon. An illness shortly before she was due to start the Tour de France Femmes didn’t help either.

“I had a rough two days before the Tour de France. I had a fever and a caught a cold so I had two days completely off, so I wasn’t expecting to be on top of stuff at the beginning of the week. The team knew but still they kept the trust in me, and it seems like it’s going quite alright,” Longo Borghini said.

“The recovery from the crash is going quite alright, just some sore ribs and my shoulder is a bit painful. But every day I’m getting some treatment from our osteopath, so it is going well. It was a big jump, I didn’t expect to turn into a diver all of a sudden, but I hope I got a good score from the judges.”