One more Tour? Why Mark Cavendish shouldn’t stop now

Mark Cavendish’s upwards momentum on the Tour de France was such that a stage win seemed more and more likely. Sixth on stage three, fifth on stage four and then second—despite slipping gears—on stage seven pointed in only one direction.

However his goal of a 35th Tour stage win and the all-time record evaporated in seconds when he crashed on Saturday’s eighth stage.

The Manxman fell when the peloton was idling along, a moment of inattentiveness further up the bunch causing a knock-on effect further back, with riders pulling brakes and dodging left and right to avoid running into those ahead of them.

According to his Astana Qazaqstan teammate Gianni Moscon, Cavendish had to brake ‘full gas’. A rider ahead of him changed direction suddenly, causing Cavendish to clip his wheel and to crumple to the ground.

It was a relatively low-speed crash, one which contrasted utterly with the full-pelt pileups Cavendish had during his career. Consider the fall on stage 5 of the Giro d’Italia, when his front wheel was washed out by Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) and he slid across the line. Or indeed a multitude of other dramatic spills during other dramatic sprints.

He’s always bounced well, occasionally suffering big injuries but more often walking away with cuts and bruises. That’s what made the innocuous-looking fall on Saturday all the more frustrating.

Sean Kelly crashed out of the 1987 Tour de France in a similar way; a tumble in a slow-moving peloton, a broken collarbone, a race retirement. Speaking on Eurosport after Saturday’s crash, he spoke about the dangers of such falls.

“When you are going..sometimes not at a crazy speed, you fall very heavily and you can break something,” he said. “When you look at Mark Cavendish, the spills he has taken in his career in sprints, this wasn’t the fastest one that he went down, but it looks like he has done the damage.”

Rocket Man 🚀 ❤️ Get well soon, Cav. pic.twitter.com/1MD5BkZXnd — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) July 8, 2023

The nature of the crash will greatly frustrate Cavendish. So too the wider circumstances of the withdrawal. He declared before the Giro that this would be his final Tour. He made clear his ambition of taking at least one stage win. He was open about the attraction of that one victory elevating his count to 35 Tour wins, one more than the record he currently shares with Eddy Merckx.

And, of course, he wanted to savour his last Tour, to soak up the atmosphere, to experience the adulation. To have time engaging with his fellow professionals and the fans, an experience he was apparently relishing, given his light mood and frequent smiles.

The volatile moods seen in other races in other years had lifted and he appeared to be having a ball.

Cavendish also wanted to go out on a high note. He has won big enough and often enough to guarantee his place in the history of the sport, but a final Tour de France win in his final season would see him exiting at the very top.

Now that’s all up in smoke, and that will hurt.

No way to say goodbye. Cavendish’s stage 8 crash was a cruel end to his final Tour. (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

And so an idea. Why not continue, if not for one more season, then for part of one? Why not return to the Tour one last time for one last campaign, using his strong 2023 showing to prove to prospective teams he can yet do it in 2024?

After all, if there were doubts about his ability at age 38, they were assuaged on Friday’s seventh stage. Had his gears not slipped during the final sprint, had he not had to fight his bike as much as his rivals, he may well have beaten Jasper Philipsen to the line.

He’s done as well as he has this year despite a patchy leadout train, relying on riders like Cees Bol doing their best against more specialized lineups such as that enjoyed by Philipsen’s Alpecin-Deceuninck and Fabio Jakobsen’s Soudal-QuickStep.

With better support it’s clear that he can be better positioned heading into those final crucial 200 meters.

Whether it’s with a redesigned Astana-Qazaqstan or a new squad, there is merit in building a crack leadout train around Cavendish for a final Tour campaign.

Bill it as Project 35, or some such catchy title; run publicity campaigns around it, perhaps, just as Cavendish’ sponsor Nike did for breaking the 2 hour barrier in marathon running. Make it a clearly defined season goal for a clearly defined squad and really chase that target.

Going out like he did on Saturday isn’t the way to leave the Tour de France. Cavendish likely won’t feel up to another campaign now, given his disappointment but, over time, those feelings may change.

He previously explained his retirement decision by saying he wants to spend more time with his family but, with their support, with their blessing, a few additional months in the peloton could ensure a bigger, brighter farewell than what happened today.