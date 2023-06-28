Peter Sagan handed suspended three month prison sentence on eve of Tour de France

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

With his final Tour de France fast approaching, Peter Sagan has been handed a three-month suspended prison sentence by a Monaco court following a drunk driving incident in May.

The Slovakian has also had his driving licence suspended for the same period of time.

According to local publication Monaco Matin, Sagan was observed driving erratically on a scooter on the morning of Friday May 12th.

“It was 11:35 a.m. when the police noticed the risky, even dangerous behaviour of a driver behind the handlebars of his motorized vehicle,” the magistrate said, according to Monaco Matin. “The driver was trying to park in a space reserved for two-wheelers. The officers approached and very quickly noticed the signs of the scooter driver’s drunkenness.

“From then on, the rule to be observed was to blow into the breathalyzer. The vague suspicions of the officials became a certainty.”

Sagan was then brought to a police station for a more precise test. This blood alcohol analysis showed his level of intoxication to be 1.46 mg / l, several times above the permitted level.

In November 2021 Sagan was fined €5,000 by a Monaco court for violating a COVID-19 curfew the previous April. He and his brother Juraj were stopped while travelling together on a scooter. He injured a police officer when they tried to take him to the hospital to undergo a drug test, and later apologized.

Sagan himself was not in court for the latest hearing but his legal counsel represented him in court. According to Monaco Matin, Sagan had told police that he had been in night spots in Monaco, and had gone to bed at around 3 a.m. but had an appointment four or five hours later to bring a friend to a hotel.

Given his high level of intoxication at 11.35 a.m. the following morning, the judge asked if Sagan “went to bed or had fallen into a coma because of the impressive amount of alcohol he had taken.”

Sagan’s legal counsel said that a recent flight from the U.S. had affected the rider. “With a state of fatigue mainly linked to jet lag and six hours of sleep, he did not think he had such a rate [of alcohol in his system – ed.]. In addition to the obligation to travel with his vehicle as part of his sports career, a fine would be more appropriate.”

However, the prosecutor said that as a fine would have little impact given Sagan’s income, a three-month suspected prison sentence was a more fitting sanction. His driving licence is also withdrawn for three months.

Sagan is a three-time world champion and a seven-time winner of the green jersey in the Tour de France. His success rate has been considerably diminished in recent years but he is hoping to repay the TotalEnergies team for its faith in him by adding to his dozen Tour stage wins this July.