Peter Sagan, the fading star that once lit up the Tour de France: ‘It’s sad people forget what he did’

Few riders get as loud a cheer in a pre-stage start village as Peter Sagan.

All through this Tour de France, the retiring Slovak has been greeted with hype equal to the riders he helped mold. Only new-era aces like Wout van Aert, Tom Pidcock, and Tadej Pogačar see similar celebration.

But whereas Sagan might once have popped a wheelie for the crowd or pulled a pose for some kids, he now only goes through the motions.

After 12 starts, seven green jerseys, and 12 stage-wins, the 33-year-old has been out of the Tour’s winner’s circle since 2019 and is gladly calling time on a race he helped reinvent.

“I’m grateful for what I have achieved, and I feel that I’ve gained some incredible results,” Sagan said from the Tour last week. “But I’ve sacrificed a lot for this. To keep sacrificing myself year after year, I can’t do that any more. It’s time to turn the page.”

Sagan once ruled any part of the Tour de France that wasn’t the domain of Chris Froome, Mark Cavendish, or the Team Sky train.

Classics-style stages and tough-guy sprints were ripe for the taking by the so-called “Tourminator”.

And when he wasn’t winning on all terrain, Sagan’s racing verve and punky charisma made him the peloton’s own rock star, an early 2010s prototype for those that now leave him forgotten.

“Peter Sagan is sort of an idol of mine,” a still-raw Pidcock said in 2020. “I’m still a fan of his. Not just because he’s a three-time world champion, but because he’s Peter Sagan.”

Early last decade, Sagan helped redefine modern cycling’s rule book. But fast forward to the present, and the new age of racing has left him behind.

‘It’s sad that people forget so quickly what he did’

Sagan started to rewrite the Tour’s rulebook from as soon as his 2012 debut. (Photo: James Startt)

Sagan hasn’t won a Tour de France stage since he beat Wout van Aert and Matteo Trentin in 2019. And nobody’s tipping him to score a lucky 13th before he ends his time at the Tour de France this Sunday.

It’s a sad swansong, but one Sagan was maybe destined for after he won only five WorldTour races in the last four years.

“For 10 years or more, Peter was one of the best riders in the peloton with a lot of records,” Sagan’s longtime wingman and confidante Daniel Oss told Velo. “It’s sad that people forget so quickly what he did. It’s easy to say something bad when things aren’t going the right way.”

Oss is most certainly right.

In his prime, Sagan was hyped as “best in class” for almost anything outside of GC racing.

Sagan’s 2012 Tour de France debut paints the picture.

Then only 22, the sharp and shaven-headed Slovak landed into his first Tour like a whirlwind with three stage wins in the first week.

He won a classics-style ride out of Liège ahead of Fabian Cancellara and Philippe Gilbert on stage 1, a tough-guy sprint on stage 3, and capped it off in a big bunch finish on stage 6.

And he didn’t stop for some time.

Sagan won the green jersey at every Tour he finished until 2019 and took nine more stages along the way. And of course, while he wasn’t doing that, he was winning world titles, cobbled monuments, and puncheur classics like GPs Québec and Montréal.

Remind you of anyone?

Riders who won an uphill finish Tour de France stage as point classification leader and wearing the green jersey in the 21st century 👇 2012 (Boulogne sur Mer)

🇸🇰 Peter Sagan 2018 (Quimper)

🇸🇰 Peter Sagan 2022 (Lausanne)

🇧🇪 Wout van Aert#cycling #tdf2022 #vanaert pic.twitter.com/umSzzMFpGP — Fuoriclasse (@DataCycling) July 9, 2022

“The Van Aerts and Pidcocks of today are the Peter of yesterday – he opened that style of racing,” Sagan’s former coach Patxi Vila told Velo.

“He was the first to race aggressively, not just thinking about the regular way of doing things. He opened that philosophy of winning on different terrain and in different ways.

“But now it’s time for others. Time has taken its toll.”

Like Vila says, at this year’s Tour, some of the racers that reap the most headlines are those of Sagan’s mold: Van Aert, Pidcock, and even Pogačar with his on- and off-bike joie de vivre.

“So many of the guys here [at the Tour], they do what Peter did. Since the start, he was the first to come with something different. He showed one rider can win mountains, sprints and can enjoy different races in the season,” Sagan’s longtime DS Ján Valach told Velo.

‘Peter made a step forward. With him, contemporary cycling started’

Sagan dominated, on and off the bike (Photo by Tim de Waele/ Getty Images)

Sagan didn’t only influence modern racing with his format-bending skillset.

He influenced what it is to be a modern racer.

“In 2012, 2013, whatever, he was also the first rider in many years that was funny, that had something more than just the sport. He made everything around cycling more enjoyable for the people,” Valach said. “He changed cycling to be more fun.”

Sagan was a showman, and he swaggered around the Tour de France circus like it was his stage.

He dyed his beard green, wore ski goggles for sponsor stunts, and trolled rivals on Twitter. For him, cycling was sport, but also entertainment.

The catalog of wild celebrations and “Why so serious” strapline says it all.

doing a Forrest Gump celebration over the line as everyone labours to finish behind him. Peter Sagan is blowing my mind pic.twitter.com/UsDcltMA — Joe Bone (@josefbone) July 3, 2012

Sure, sometimes Sagan got it very wrong – pinching the derrière of a podium girl at De Ronde or trying to straighten his bars by bashing Jelle Wallays’ wheel at Paris Roubaix – but potential sponsors saw the opportunity.

Sagan was the pro peloton’s first punk rock champion, and big bucks brands like Specialized, Sportful, and 100% Sunglasses lapped it up.

“Peter made a step forward. With him, contemporary cycling started,” Oss said. “He got so many results, but also made new steps with other aspects. Sponsors, social media, and the image of a cyclist – he changed it all.”

Just last week on the Tour’s rest day, Pogačar was posting videos of himself bounding around with a baguette, Van der Poel was sharing videos promoting his Canyon bike backers, and every WorldTour team was scrambling to produce the best parody meme.

‘He had 10 or 11 good years, now he’s paying the bill’

Peter Sagan might breathe a sigh of relief when he steps out of the team bus one last time. (Photo: James Startt)

A lot has changed since Sagan barnstormed into the 2012 Belgian grand départ.

The WorldTour has increasingly become a 24/7 occupation. If riders aren’t training or racing, they’re tracking recovery metrics, weighing food, and finessing their social media feed.

Vila, who worked with Sagan through his Bora-Hansgrohe years, told Velo he believes the demands of modern cycling burns riders out far too fast.

And he pointed to Sagan as the perfect example.

“We’ll see what happens with other guys that have Peter’s mentality, but I think we’re facing shorter careers. The career of a rider is like a bowl of water. You take it in small doses or pour it over your head,” Vila said during the Tour’s opening week.

“Peter maybe poured his out too fast. He had 10 or 11 good years, now, sadly, he’s paying the bill.”

📊🇸🇰Sagan’s 8th place in 🇫🇷TdF’23 s11 was his 92nd top-10 in a 🇫🇷Tour de France stage

….

98 | 🇳🇱Janssen (8)

95 | 🇫🇷Garrigou (8)

93 | 🇳🇱Karstens (11)

92 | 🇫🇷Darrigade (14), 🇸🇰Sagan (12)

89 | 🇫🇷Poulidor (14)

↕️

…next active pro in the list…

59 | 🇬🇧Cavendish (14)#TDF2023 — Cycling Statistics 📊 (@StatsOnCycling) July 14, 2023

Sagan’s best finish at this Tour so far is eighth, and some saw even that top-10 result as a surprise. At this race, Sagan has been left as forgotten man behind riders like Van Aert, Jasper Philipsen, and Mads Pedersen.

And now that Sagan can’t win with ease, cycling has lost its luster.

“I know, from experience and with my past, that it’s a lot of fun to win and achieve something. But ask anyone who has ridden the Tour more than ten times if they still like it and the answer will be ‘no’,” Sagan told Het Laatste Nieuws.

“It’s the biggest cycling race in the world, there’s a lot of pressure. It’s much more about focus and trying to do everything right than having fun. The Tour is no fun.”

It wasn’t only the Tour that became less fun in recent years for Sagan.

He admitted he was ready to retire from pro cycling in 2020 but was lured into continuing by his still-good legs.

In the time since then, Sagan’s patience for such a grueling sport has run as dry as his results. Rumors of booze-binges, a high-profile drunken spat with Monaco police, and his recent charge for a drink-drive offense put a sour aftertaste on a beautifully sweet career.

‘I’m happy when I see riders in Peter’s style’

Van Aert is seen to have been cast from the mold set by Sagan. (Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Sagan’s not likely to light any fires in the final stages of this Tour de France, and it seems he’ll be happy to wave goodbye to the Champs-Élysées on Sunday.

But the Tour de France, and its whole peloton, will be sad to see him go. After all, he helped make the Tour, and those that race it, what they are now.

“I’m happy when I see riders in Peter’s style, riders like Van der Poel or Van Aert. Every day on TV, something crazy can happen with guys like them, and the people love them,” Valach said. “They do something different, just like Peter did before.”