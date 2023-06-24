Peter Sagan, Mark Cavendish, Thibaut Pinot and their era-ending last dance with the Tour de France

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Mark Cavendish, Peter Sagan, and Thibaut Pinot were defining forces in the past decades of the Tour de France.

Since the late 2010s, the narrative of the French tour has been interlaced with tales of Cavendish’s unstoppable sprint train and the Manxman’s later pursuit of the “Merckx mark,” or Sagan’s rulebook-bending domination of the maillot vert.

Meanwhile, Pinot got busy raising hopes and breaking hearts all through France during his at-once triumphant and tragic journey through his home tour.

And just like Cavendish, Sagan, and Pinot harvested countless Tour de France headlines, the race also dominated their individual careers.

Their journeys through successive Tours, a race all three loved and sometimes loathed with equal ferocity, told the tales of their trajectories as a whole.

Cavendish, Sagan, and Pinot will end an era when they ride their last Tours de France this summer.

Here’s how they influenced the Tour, how the Tour influenced them, and what their last dance with the Grande Boucle might hold.

Peter Sagan: Rulebook breaker, green jersey dominator

Green jerseys and wild celebrations marked Peter Sagan’s rulebook-breaking TdF career. (Photo: Getty Images)

Age: 33

Tour de France starts: 11

Tour de France palmarès: 12 x stage wins; 7 x green jerseys; countless stunts, controversies, and bizarre press conferences

Sagan blew the doors off his Tour debut in 2012 and never looked back for the next half-decade.

Three sprint victories in the opening week and the final green jersey opened Sagan’s TdF account in the barnstormer style he carried through the first half of his career.

By 2016 Sagan had gotten so good he was outpunching riders like Julian Alaphilippe and Alejandro Valverde in hilltop finales, and more-than doubled closest rival Marcel Kittel in the points classification.

Sagan’s main concern seemed to be what pose to pull across the finish line as opposed to the riders in his way.

In his mid-2010s pomp, Sagan was rarely seen in his rainbow or team-issue jerseys at the Tour de France. The Slovak made the maillot vert his own and turned the Tour into his playground, both on the tarmac and off of it. He taunted reporters with puzzling press conferences, wheelied his way up HC climbs, and whipped adoring fans into a frenzy.

But as the 2010s wore on, the Tour became more complex for Sagan.

A controversial DQ in 2017 for “dangerous sprinting” may have marked the transition from meteoric rise to gradual fall for the rider that had made the Tour look simple.

Riders of the all-terrain mold that he cast years before were on the rise, and Sagan had to work hard for his victories.

After three victories in 2018, Sagan won one last stage and the green jersey in 2019, and his account dried up since.

Sagan still hit a top-5 in every Tour of the 2020s, but he’s been firmly elbowed from the front of the frame during his long quest for stage-win number 13.

Sagan will have raced every Tour de France since 2012 when he lines out in Bilbao next weekend.

Alongside the cobbled classics, Le Tour became the gravitational pull of Sagan’s season. He’s been center of more than his fair share of argy-bargies and controversies during the past decade, but always reserved respect for the French race he sometimes found a chore.

What does this coming Tour hold for Sagan?

He’s not won in 12 months but will no doubt be at the very center for team TotalEnergies this summer.

The Slovak will be tormented by a parcours packed with uphills and tested by a rabble of younger riders that do what he used to do, only better.

It’s hard to see Sagan winning a stage in the 2023 Tour, yet if he does, it somehow won’t be a shock. Sagan ripped up every rulebook through his Tour de France career, so why not sign out of the Grande Boucle with one last surprise?

Mark Cavendish: The ‘Manx Missile,’ the man that matched Merckx

Mark Cavendish emerged from a troubled spell to level the ‘Merckx-mark’ in 2021 (Photo: James Startt)

Age: 38

Tour de France starts: 13

Tour de France palmarès: 34 x stage wins; 2 x green jerseys; dozens of tantrums, tears, and miracle turnarounds

If there’s one rider that defined the modern Tour de France, it’s Mark Cavendish. The “Manx Missile” ruled over the Tour for longer and maybe with more iron a grip than Chris Froome, Peter Sagan, or the Team Sky collective.

Cavendish amassed his historic 34 stage wins over 13 years, and started his Tour de France collection at a sprint. He won in 2008 on his second appearance at the race and added more victories in each of the five years after that.

During his golden years at the turn of last decade, “Cav” and his Team HTC leadout machine simply swatted aside the opposition all through France.

Yet his dominance didn’t bore. Instead, the bullish sprint bullet captured the imagination of fans through the world with his jubilation on victory and tantrums on defeat.

But all good things come to an end, and Cavendish’s reign became threatened by new “king of the sprints” Marcel Kittel and his own Argos Shimano steamroller. The Manx kept winning on the regular through until 2016, and then the train came off the tracks.

After the 2016 race, Cavendish didn’t top the Tour de France podium for five more years as he slalomed through crashes, cruel time cuts and a crushing bout of Epstein-Barr.

When he was snubbed by Dimension Data in 2019, some thought Cav’s Tour de France dreams were cooked – and they looked that way for some time.

Then came the fairytale comeback with Quick-Step in 2021.

Four wins in two weeks put him level with Eddy Merckx, and all talk was with “what next?”

Cavendish was cut from Quick-Step’s squad last year, but he returns to the Tour one last time this summer.

He’ll ride into his 14th and final Tour with longtime wingman Mark Renshaw directing from the Astana-Qazaqstan team car, and with the confidence of a recent victory at the Giro d’Italia plus an eye on the history books.

There are as few as five pure flat finishes on tap for this year’s race, and even Cavendish admits he’s not as fast as bulldozer bunch sprinters like Fabio Jakobsen and Dylan Groenewegen.

But Cavendish has a way of finding the winning lines, and especially after his Giro victory, it feels impossible to count out “The Missile”.

If Cavendish secures “that” 35th stage victory this summer, he’ll ink his own line in Tour de France record books.

But even if he doesn’t, he’s already left a mark on Le Tour that will last the test of time.

Thibaut Pinot: Home hero, tragic heartbreaker

Thibaut Pinot rode a Tour de France career of both elation and agony. (Photo: James Startt/Agence Zoom)

Age: 33

Tour de France starts: 9

Tour de France palmarès: 3 x stage wins; 1 x white jersey; a nation of broken hearts

Where to begin with Thibaut Pinot?

His 11-year journey through nine Tours de France has been as bumpy as the terrain on which he thrives and as agonizing to watch as it must have been to ride.

Pressure was heaped on Pinot’s scrawny shoulders before he even started his first Tour stage in 2012.

The French saw the then-22-year-old as the solution to their wait for their next big winner and expected excellence, even though he lined out as youngest rider in the race.

A stunner solo stage win on debut only reinforced the hype, and Pinot saw enough headlines in L’Equipe to fill the local library.

The next few years perhaps symbolized Pinot’s entire Tour de France career.

He was choked by pressure in the 2013 Tour but bounced back to win the white jersey and finish third overall the year after.

In 2015, Pinot won on Alpe d’Huez, the Madison Square Garden of the Alps.

Whether he liked it or not, Pinot was then heralded the Frenchman that would become the first home maillot jaune since Bernard Hinault in 1985. At the time, “Pinotmania” gripped the nation even tighter than the growing buzz around Romain Bardet.

Ever since then, Pinot’s Tour de France pathway has both stolen and broken hearts all through the cycling world.

He’s become the pro peloton’s tragic hero, the meme-ified icon of panache and passion.

He abandoned the 2016 Tour with illness, tried to escape the expectation the next two years by turning to the Giro d’Italia, but then won iconic Tour victory on the Tourmalet in 2019.

He looked poised for the podium that year, only to abandon in tears with a torn muscle just as Paris loomed large on the horizon. It doesn’t get much more Thibaut than that.

Another injury forced Pinot out of the 2020 Tour, and the heartache continued.

Meanwhile, young teammate David Gaudu entered the frame, and Pinot mulled hanging it up. A slower pace of pedaling during lockdown and his love for his home farm pulled hard after years of both internal and external pressure.

But Pinot was stubborn.

He clawed his way back through recent seasons and raced his best grand tour in years this May when he finished fifth overall and won the KoM jersey at the Giro d’Italia.

In fact, Pinot’s Giro was so good that he earned shock selection for the Tour de France, booting sprinter countryman Arnaud Démare from Groupama-FDJ’s eight in the process.

Pinot has never been shy in expressing himself, on or off the bike.

Expect more of the same this July.

He’s likely to go all-out in pursuit of stage wins or the mountains classification in what no doubt will be a thrill-ride three weeks in France. Expect emotion. Lots of emotion.