Pogačar relishing Tour de France duel with Vingegaard: ‘We push each other all the way’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

MEGÈVE, France — The battle between Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard for the Tour de France’s yellow jersey isn’t just thrilling for the fans, but the riders themselves.

Pogačar is relishing in the tight contest between himself and Vingegaard, saying that it is pushing both of them to be better than before. The pair is locked in a close duel for the overall lead with just 10 seconds separating them going into the final week.

At every opportunity, Pogačar has been trying to crack Vingegaard and chipping away at his lead. However, the Dane has been resilient and fought back hard to keep his light grip on the overall lead.

“We both just race in the moment, we don’t look so much to the history. For sure, we push each other all the way to improve ourselves, improve the team,” Pogačar said in a rest day press conference from his hotel in the Alps. “I don’t know who would have the advantage psychologically. He has his own mind, I have my own mind, but I must say that I enjoy this battle against him for the third year in a row. It’s a good duel and I respect this battle a lot.”

Also read:

Pogačar is seeking to regain his Tour de France crown after losing out to Vingegaard last season. The Jumbo-Visma team worked over the Slovenian, who later admitted that he had been too keen at times to go on the attack in an effort to grasp yellow back.

The 24-year-old has taken that experience into the 2023 race and though he has not been shy to pile the pressure on Vingegaard with a dig off the front, he has been much more measured in his efforts.

Though not every move has worked out, and many will wonder what might have happened if a race moto hadn’t blocked the way over the Joux Plane on stage 14, Pogačar’s all-out efforts saw him trim nearly 50 seconds off Vingegaard’s lead.

“I don’t know [about attacks]. Last year I was really far behind and maybe wanting it too much and I was doing stupid moves,” he said. “This year, it’s a bit more controlled and I’m not so far behind time-wise. I was not throwing all the bombs at once, I would try it one time and really do it 100 percent and gain a few seconds back. It’s a bit of a different situation than last year, it’s a bit more controlled.”

Heading into the rest day and straight to the coffee shop with @j_vingegaard

☕️🤝#tdf2023 pic.twitter.com/UfbHkC2qZk — Tadej Pogačar (@TamauPogi) July 16, 2023

After coming into the Tour de France a little bit undercooked due to the time out he had to take after breaking his wrist at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Pogačar feels as though he’s been making up for lost time ever since.

Though his wrist is still proving bothersome, he is confident that his form is where he needs to be over a tough final week of racing.

“I did lack some racing before and now after two weeks of the Tour de France, I don’t think it matters anymore,” Pogačar said. “Maybe it will help me in the last week, we don’t know yet. The wrist is still not comfortable, but you don’t pedal with the wrist. The legs are good, so that’s the most important thing. I’m happy where I am, and we will see after the Tour how the wrist is and maybe take some rest afterward.”

Pogačar and Vingegaard have been streets above the rest of the pack at this year’s Tour de France, setting KOM records left right, and center and pushing some big power numbers. Third place Carlos Rodríguez is over five minutes behind, despite putting in some impressive performances of his own.

Last week of fighting ⚔️🤜🏻🤛🏻 @TamauPogi

Keep pushing ! 💛 pic.twitter.com/quIyhxjVfj — Vingegaard Jonas (@j_vingegaard) July 16, 2023

Standout rides always attract attention for both good and bad reasons and questions about credibility are never far behind. Vingegaard defended the performances in his post-stage 15 press conference Sunday, saying that he “understood” why those questions came.

Pogačar struck a very similar tone when asked about skepticism around the pace at which this year’s Tour de France is being ridden.

“I understand. I always get this question every year at the Tour, I don’t see any difference this year to other years. We are riding fast, I must say. Every stage we go full. It’s a hard one but I understand people having questions because of what happened in the past. Some people don’t get over it and I completely understand them,” he said.

The chances to snatch the yellow jersey back are dwindling for Pogačar, but three very important stages remain. A 22.4km time trial, featuring a tough uphill finale, begins what Pogačar describes as a “super hard” week.

Two more mountain stages and the highest point of the entire race, the Col de la Loze on stage 17, are also still to come. Though he sees Wednesday’s visit to the Col de la Loze as the most challenging day of the three weeks, the 133km final mountain stage to Le Markstein is prime for a GC raid so no day is safe.

“Profile-wise, I think Wednesday is the hardest of the Tour but it depends on what the riders want to do on stage 20. I think that could really be the hardest stage of the Tour in the end,” he said.

“We will see how the situation will be, if it’s still tight and we need to gain some time, a lot could happen. You could attack early and that makes the stage super hard. The Col de la Loze [stage] is just focused really on the final climb, you have a lot of climbing before and get tired legs and then it’s the last climb and it’s super hard. All stages are going to be super hard.”