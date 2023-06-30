Pogačar, Vingegaard, someone else? Our editors predict who wins the TDF

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

BILBAO, Spain (Velo) — Some call it the Super Bowl of cycling. For the French, it’s a three-week national picnic.

For racing fans, the month of July is glory, glory, hallelujah.

The Tour de France is the pinnacle of elite men’s racing, and this year’s edition— like every July — starts with a peloton full of hopes, dreams, and ambitions.

Most of those will be crushed by the time the Tour rolls into Paris, but the mood is bright here in bouncy Bilbao.

Who’s going to win the yellow jersey? Most agree it’s a two-horse race, but the Tour is known to throw up a surprise or two along the way.

Our Velo reporting team brings a few thoughts. We’ll be on the ground all month, sharing insight, reporting, color, and the occasional barb.

So the burning question is: Who wins the Tour de France, and how?

Jim Cotton: No stopping the Pogačar Express!

Pogačar looked like he was loving life when he posted images of himself back on the open road last month. (Photo: Tadej Pogacar / Instagram)

Tadej Pogačar. There’s a sense of irresistibility around that guy, even though his shape is uncertain and UAE Emirates isn’t as strong as Jumbo-Visma.

No matter what happened last year in that anomalous day on the Granon, I’d still back Pogačar to swat aside Jonas Vingegaard in any straight-up summit finish smashfest.

I see Vingegaard and Pogačar neck-and-neck through the first two weeks before Pogačar blows the race apart on the gnarly Alpine back-to-back of stages 14 and 15. Those two parcours have got pain written all over them (not literally) and offer Pogačar a playground for a wild long-range attack that hands him a clear lead.

Vingegaard claws some time back through the final week, but it’s not enough to stop King Pogi from returning to his Tour de France throne once more.

Sadhbh O’Shea: Vingegaard for the double!

It’s hard to look past either Tadej Pogačar or Jonas Vingegaard for the overall title, unless something dramatic happens. Pogačar got one up on Vingegaard when the pair met at Paris-Nice, but there has been a lot of water under the bridge since then.

Personally, I think that Vingegaard will have the edge as he has been able to enjoy an uninterrupted build-up while Pogačar has had just two race days since crashing out of Liège-Bastogne-Liège in April and may be missing the final edge he needs to keep Vingegaard behind him.

Vingegaard looked dominant when he returned to racing action at the Critérium du Dauphiné earlier this month. Nobody could get anywhere near him as he won two stages and the overall, beating the second-place finisher Adam Yates by over two minutes.

Pogačar will be at another level to what Vingegaard faced at the Dauphiné, but the Dane has the chops to show that last year wasn’t a fluke.

Andy McGrath: Pogačar for the treble!

Pogačar is on a roll. (Photo by DAVID PINTENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s easy to underestimate Jonas Vingegaard, even after the immense steeliness and quality he showed last summer.

However, it might be tempting to underplay UAE-Team Emirates and their strength. The 2022 Tour wasn’t a fair fight against Jumbo-Visma and they they are unlikely to have a line-up affected by multiple COVID-19 withdrawals again. I think Adam Yates is a particularly valuable addition who may show himself to be Sepp Kuss’ equal, or even superior, when it comes to lending a hand in the mountains.

Tadej Pogačar has been chewing over defeat and had vengeance front and centre in his mind for the last eleven months. I think we’re going to see a slightly more savvy two-time Tour winner who is choosier with his moves and energy expenditure.

The two Tour titans will trade blows on the Puy de Dôme (stage 9) and Grand Colombier (stage 13). Pog will make the difference up and over the Col de Joux-Plane, a devastating climb, on stage 14 and increase his lead in the stage 16 time-trial before seeing off Jumbo-Visma and JV’s best efforts the following day.

He’ll take title number three, but there won’t be more than 90 seconds between Pogačar and Vingegaard come Paris.

Andrew Hood: Something wacky is going to happen!

Something wacky is going to happen in this Tour, but who will it benefit? (Photo: Gruber Images / Velo)

Logic says it’s either Pogačar or Vingegaard. They’re evenly matched across every metric. Both climb and time trial well, both have super-stacked teams, and both have proven they can win.

Yet for some reason, I think something wacky is going to happen in this Tour.

First off, I have a hunch that Pogačar’s wrist will prove troublesome, and he even confirmed as much in a press conference Thursday. Training is one thing, but the day-in and day-out punishment of sprinting, climbing, and descending will put extreme pressure on his injury. The accumulative niggling effect could prove decisive.

And I think Vingegaard could be vulnerable in the third week. His first two Tours had one thing in common: no pressure. Primož Roglič won’t be around to help carry the burden, and though Vingegaard proved himself to be a world-class Ice King in last year’s Tour, let’s see if he can go the distance with all the pressure on his shoulders.

So who else? Either one of the Yates twins could bound free. Simon Yates won the Vuelta in a similarly punchy, climb-laden course. Adam Yates could be UAE’s smokey. Maybe Jai Hindley or even Mikel Landa could have the staying power to be there deep into week three.

The penultimate stage has trap written all over it. If someone has any hint of legs, it could all be thrown upside down one day from Paris. Maybe it’s time for an overdue French Miracle, and David Gaudu blows everyone away.

How wacky would that be?