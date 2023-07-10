Polka-dots, close calls, and crashes: How the Americans are faring at the Tour de France

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

CLERMONT-FERRAND, France — The U.S. contingent at the Tour de France is one rider lighter than when the peloton rolled out of Bilbao on June 30.

Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) succumbed to injuries and did not start Sunday’s ninth stage. Five others roll on in what’s been a wild and highly successful tour for the Americans.

Add Canadians into the mix, and the North Americans have won one stage with Michael Woods, carry the prized King of the Mountains jersey into the second half with Neilson Powless, and are supporting the yellow jersey with Sepp Kuss, who’s also in the top-10.

“It is really a nice feeling to be chasing after the jersey and be having quite a lot of success scoring points, consistently,” Powless said. “Hopefully, my legs will be ready to go again after the rest day. It will be a hard fight to keep the jersey to Paris, but I am up for it.”

In fact, Sunday’s stage up Puy de Dome was a bit of a North American fête, with Woods, Matteo Jorgenson, Powless, and Canadian Guillaume Boivin all riding into the winning breakaway.

Powless defended the King of the Mountains jersey, Jorgenson won the day’s most combative rider’s prize, and Kuss nudged higher on GC after helping Jonas Vingegaard defend the yellow jersey.

Here’s an update on where the Americans are, how their respective Tours are going so far, and what lies ahead.

Lawson Craddock (Jayco-AlUla)

Craddock keeps on smiling despite the hard efforts. (Photo: Gruber Images/Velo)

Best: 42nd in stage 9

Overall: 83rd at 1:21:58

Craddock is back on the chain gang for this third Tour start. As part of Jayco-AlUla’s “engine room,” Craddock is working both ends of the race.

He’s there to provide support for podium contender Simon Yates in the mountains and is also helping to tow the bunch for the sprint stages for Dylan Groenewegen.

Also read: Craddock Tour de France diary

Craddock is writing a rider diary for Velo across the Tour de France. He made a big splash during the team presentation in Bilbao when he let loose a Basque “cry” much to the delight of the crowd.

“The morale inside the team bus is really good right,” Craddock told Velo. “Simon Yates recovered from a crash in stage 8, and he’s right there among the best of the rest. And the sprint team is coming along with Dylan. This next week is going to be the hardest of the whole Tour.”

Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar)

Matteo Jorgenson on the attack Sunday. (Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Best: 4th in stage 9

Overall: 40th overall at 47:05

The second-year pro bet everything on a long-distance solo attack Sunday to try to win at Puy de Dome and came up 500m short. Woods countered to give Canada its first win of this Tour, while Jorgenson simply ran out of gas in the closing kilometer on the brutally steep summit.

Jorgenson came across the line fourth, matching two fourth-places in last year’s Tour to equal his career-best in the Tour.

Also read: Jorgenson almost wins it all

With Enric Mas crashing out in the first stage, Movistar is all-in for breakaways, and Jorgenson will have more freedom to move in the second half of this Tour. He’s already ridden into two and promises more.

“I had to play my hand a little bit early,” Jorgenson said Sunday. “I knew if I was in that group I wouldn’t be able to match Mike Woods and Neilson [Powless]. So I knew that I had to get away in a small group or solo. I ended up getting solo, so from there, I went all in. In the end, you just have to hope that behind they blow up or whatever, because a minute at the bottom of that climb wasn’t quite enough.”

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma)

Kuss is proving invaluable yet again. (Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Best: 12th in stage 5

Overall: 9th at 6:45

This climb-heavy Tour route is suiting Kuss just fine. Despite racing the Giro d’Italia in May, the Colorado climber is delivering one steady ride after another at the service for GC captain Jonas Vingegaard.

Kuss is there every time the road tilts up, and then he can ease up and ride the fumes to the line. So far, he’s hanging in the top-10 without going too deep.

Also read: Kuss and his grand tour ‘midas touch’

While GC is not the priority, Kuss could be on track to better his 15th in the 2020 Tour, and eighth for his career-best GC at the Vuelta a España in 2021. Make no mistake: It’s all about delivering Vingegaard to yellow in Paris.

“The legs still feel pretty good,” Kuss told Velo ahead of stage 6. “I think the Giro was ideal preparation for the Tour. But we have to see, after a grand tour you can have some really good days, some lesser days. I feel good and consistent every day. Hopefully, I‘ll feel like that and the team will ride well every day.”

Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost)

Powless celebrates the dots Sunday. (Photo: Gruber Images/Velo)

Best: 6th in stage 9, holds King of the Mountains jersey

Overall: 36th at 40:50

Powless lit up the Tour de France in the opening stage to play a tactical game to snag the prestigious King of the Mountains jersey. He defended over the Jaizkibel and carried the jersey into France.

He missed a breakaway in stage 5 to forfeit the polka-dot jersey but rode into breakaways in stage 6 and stage 9 to scoop up more points. He will carry a solid lead into the second half of the Tour as he chases the King of the Mountains title.

Also read: Powless secures the King of the Mountains jersey

With Richard Carapaz crashing out in stage 1, Powless has the freedom to chase points and breakaways. So far, he’s ridden into four breakaways. One eye is on the best climber’s jersey, and another on a stage victory.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw the last hundred meters,” he said Sunday. “The last hundred meters, I thought I was going to fall off my bike, but luckily I had just enough to muscle it over the top. Now, I am ready for the rest day.”

Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek)

Simmons crashed in stage 5 and was later forced to abandon his second Tour start. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Best: 121st in stage 1

Overall: DNS stage 9

Simmons came into the Tour with his freshly minted U.S. national champion’s jersey and arrived in Bilbao determined to go on the attack in breakaways and bring home a stage victory.

The opening profiles in the Basque Country didn’t suit him, and then his team held him in check to work for the sprints once back in France. Things went wrong when Simmons crashed heavily in stage 5, and he did not start Sunday’s stage after struggling through the Pyrénées. Doctors will examine him further to see if there are any underlying injuries or issues.

Kevin Vermaerke (DSM-Firmenich)

Kevin Vermaerke rides in the peloton. (Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Best: 40th in stage 9

Overall: 96th at 1:33:11

Back for his second start, Vermaerke made it to the first rest day after doing solid work for GC captain Romain Bardet across the Pyrénées and Sunday’s climb up Puy de Dome.

Also read: Vermaerke sees unfinished business in Tour

With Bardet hanging in the top 10, the team will still support him, but a stage victory is also part of the team’s ambitions. Vermaerke will see freedom to move in the back half of the Tour on select day.

After crashing out in the first week last year in his debut, everything from here going forward is into the unknown.

“I think I took a big step up. Obviously, the debut at the Tour was a really big deal for me. Even though I didn’t finish, I gained a lot of confidence,” he told Velo before stage 5.

“I can see that in my numbers. It hasn’t translated to a result quite yet this season but I’ve been close. At the Tour de Suisse a couple of weeks ago, I was really happy with how I was feeling on the bike,” he said. “I’m hoping I can create an opportunity here in the Tour and take a win on the biggest stage.”