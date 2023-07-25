Power analysis: How to hold off the Tour de France peloton for 178 km

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stages 18 and 19 of the Tour de France showed us anything is possible in cycling. For two consecutive days, the breakaway raced its heart out in an attempt to hold off the chase — and they prevailed. On Stage 19, it was Matej Mohorič who beat Kasper Asgreen in a photo finish, and gave us one of the best post-race interviews of all time.

Stage 19 was full gas from start to finish. There were splits on the first climb of the day, even more splits on the descent that followed, and countless breakaway attempts for the first 65km of the stage. Once the break was established, it wasn’t…because the peloton kept chasing all the way through the intermediate sprint point when a counterattack of 20-plus riders bridged to the front of the race.

Countless attacks and splits followed until Asgreen made the decisive move on the final categorized climb of the day. Asgreen, Mohorič, and Ben O’Connor went to the line, with the Slovenian winning in the final bike throw. Stage 19 was made up of pure chaos, perfect for a breakaway to succeed. But Stage 18 was almost the opposite.

At 185 km and only 1,216 meters of climbing, Stage 18 of the Tour de France was one of the flattest stages of the entire Tour. When a three-man break went up the road – Asgreen, Victor Campenaerts, and Jonas Abrahamsen – at kilometer 0, hardly anyone gave them a chance at the stage win.

Just over four hours later, Kasper Asgreen crossed the line with arms aloft, celebrating the stage win meters in front of Pascal Eenkhoorn, Abrahamsen, and the green jersey of Jasper Philipsen.

Thanks to Abrahamsen and Eenkhoorn, we can see exactly how this small breakaway held off the Tour de France peloton for 185 km, despite never being more than a minute up the road.

The key to the breakaway’s win is how they played with the peloton for the entire stage. As we can see from Abrahamsen’s power file, the breakaway gradually increased their speed and effort from kilometer 0 to the finish. At the end of this article, we’ll break down Abrahamsen’s power and speed, hour by hour, learning what it takes to execute a breakaway masterclass.

Abrahamsen – First 120km in the break

Time: 2:50:52

Average Speed: 42.1 kph (26.2 mph)

Average Power: 303w (3.9w/kg)

Normalized Power: 331w (4.2w/kg)

First 2’ of the race: 488w (6.3w/kg) at 49.4 kph (30.7 mph)

Alpecin-Deceuninck kept the breakaway on a super tight leash, with less than a minute of a gap for the majority of the stage. It was so close, in fact, that multiple riders attempted to bridge to the break with around 80 km remaining in the stage.

This is where Pascal Eenkhoorn went across, attacking from the peloton and bridging to the breakaway solo…almost. The Lotto Dstny rider made it to within 10 seconds of the break before he couldn’t go any faster. After a few moments, Campenaerts dropped back from the break and dragged the pair back up to the front.

Pascal Eenkhoorn – Bridge to the breakaway

Peak 1-minute Power: 613w (8.8w/kg)

Peak 5-minute Power: 468w (6.7w/kg)

Peak 20-minute Power: 366w (5.2w/kg)

With 50km to go, the breakaway’s gap had grown to around 45 seconds, and it would go up to a maximum gap of 1’ 12” with around 36 km to go. It’s no coincidence that we see Abrahamsen’s power and speed steadily begin to rise in the final hour of the race.

It seemed as though every time the breakaway’s speed appeared on the TV screen in the final 40km, it was 50-52 kph.

Abrahamsen – Final hour of the race

Average Speed: 49.8 kph (31 mph)

Average Power: 388w (5w/kg)

Normalized Power: 407w (5.2w/kg)

The sprint teams had fully organized their chasing trains at this point of the race, but with 20km to go, the breakaway still had a 50-second gap. Jayco-Alula, Bora-Hansgrohe, Alpecin-Deceuninck, and Team dsm – firmenich could hardly take a second out of the breakaway while chasing full gas.

Abrahamsen was nearing his limit, as were Campenaerts, Eenkhoorn, and Asgreen. You could see the pain etched on their faces in the final 15km. Mouth agape, forearms locked, and the thousand-yard stare. But you could tell the way the breakaway was rotating that they were only going faster.

Abrahamsen – Breakaway speeding up in the finale

Average Speed: 53.1 kph (33 mph)

Average Power: 404w (5.2w/kg)

Normalized Power: 423w (5.5w/kg)

Another crucial part of the breakaway’s success was Soudal-Quickstep’s disruption of the chase. While the four breakaway riders were beautifully swapping turns, Julian Alaphilippe and Tim Declerq infiltrated the front of the peloton, refusing to chase their teammate up the road.

When Alpecin-Deceuninck came to the front for the ‘Mathieu Van der Poel special’ lead out, it was too late. Campanaerts had emptied the tank with his final 63 kph pull, leaving Eenkhoorn to sprint against Asgreen and Abrahamson. The trio went across the road, but it was Asgreen who was the strongest, securing Soudal-Quickstep’s first stage victory in the 2023 Tour de France.

There’s no wonder the peloton couldn’t catch the break, just look at their speed in the final 5km.

Abrahamsen – Final 5km

Average Speed: 58.6 kph (36.4 mph)

Average Power: 460w (5.9w/kg)

Final sprint: 1,204w (15.4w/kg)

Peak Power: 1,339w (17w/kg)

Abrahamsen thoroughly earned his place on the podium, finishing 3rd on the stage in his Tour debut. Here is what it takes to hold off the Tour de France peloton, hour by hour, for 185 km. The key is to start slow and finish fast.

Abrahamsen – Stage 18 Breakaway

Average Speed: 44.6 kph (27.7 mph)

Average Power: 326w (4.2w/kg)

Normalized Power: 359w (4.6w/kg)

Hour 1: 295w (NP 318w) at 43.7 kph

Hour 2: 297w (NP 322w) at 40 kph

Hour 3: 325w (NP 358w) at 43.8 kph

Hour 4: 386w (NP 409w) at 50.2 kph

