Power Analysis: Tour de France – Pogačar, Vingegaard, and Victor Lafay

The power numbers from this year’s Tour de France are already the highest I’ve ever seen in professional cycling. A perfect storm brewed ahead of stage 1, which set up all-time 3-minute and 5-minute power outputs on the Côte de Pike.

This year’s Tour began without a prologue or bunch sprint, instead finishing in Bilbao after a climbing-heavy circuit through the Basque country. Four categorized climbs were included in the first 155km of stage 1, but it would all come down to the Côte de Pike (2.1km at 9.4%) with 10km to go. With a stage win and a yellow jersey on the line, the world’s best were set to go head-to-head on the Pike’s 15 percent gradients.

It’s rare that we see the best riders in the world doing an all-out 3-5 minute effort, but that’s exactly what we saw when Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard emerged from the wave of Basque fans with 500 meters to go on the Côte de Pike. Surprisingly, there was one rider still stuck on their wheels: Victor Lafay.

The 27-year-old Frenchman even counter-attacked over the top of Pogačar with 400m to go on the Côte de Pike, but the double-Tour Champion wouldn’t let him go. Adam Yates would go on to win the stage after a late breakaway with his brother, Simon, but there was no doubt that Lafay had diamonds in his legs at the start of the Tour.

Here is a look at Lafay’s power file from the Côte de Pike. Notice how Lafay’s power spiked at the beginning of the climb and then steadily rose as the gradient steepened. Lafay’s peak 3-minute power came on the second half of the Côte de Pike, reaching an eye-watering power-to-weight ratio of 8.7w/kg.

Lafay – Côte de Pike

Time: 5’ 34”

Average Power: 501w (7.7w/kg)

Normalized Power: 518w (7.9w/kg)

Peak 3-minute power: 562w (8.7w/kg)

After many years of covering professional cycling and over a decade of power file analyses, I’d never seen such a high 3-minute and 5-minute power output in a race. I’ve heard rumors of the world’s strongest professional cyclists pushing 8.5w/kg for five minutes in a fresh training effort, but it’s still hard to wrap my head around that number.

Lafay’s stage 1 performance was one for the history books, but he only finished sixth with the best legs of his life. The Frenchman may have been disappointed, but he didn’t have to dwell on it for long.

Stage 2 was defined by the climb of the Jaizkibel (8.1km at 5.3 percent) with 20km to go.

Made famous by the Clasica San Sébastián, the Jaizkibel is a two-part climb with a deceiving average gradient. The Jaizkibel is a tricky climb because it is too long for the puncheurs, but neither steep nor long enough for the pure climbers. So who are the best riders on the Jaizkibel? The strongest riders in the world who can do it all: Pogačar and Vingegaard.

UAE Team Emirates shredded the peloton for Pogačar, but there were still over 30 riders in the peloton with just 1km remaining to the KOM. With bonus seconds available at the top of the climb, Pogačar and Vingegaard left the peloton in their wake as if they were sprinting for the win atop the Jaizkibel.

Lafay made it into the first chase group behind Pogačar and Vingegaard after pushing nearly 6.5w/kg for nearly 20 minutes on the Jaizkibel. When Pogačar and Vingegaard took off, Lafay was pushing 465w (7.1w/kg). In just 800 meters, Pogačar and Vingegaard put 12 seconds into the Cofidis rider by the top of the climb.

Lafay – Jaizkibel

Time: 18’ 36”

Average Power: 414w (6.4w/kg)

Normalized Power: 424w (6.5w/kg)

First steep section: 6’ 07” at 424w (6.5w/kg)

Second steep section: 8’ 40” at 443w (6.8w/kg)

After a fast descent into San Sébastián, a front group formed containing 24 riders. After a bit of cat-and-mouse, Jumbo-Visma were setting a decent tempo on the front of the group as they came under the red kite.

Suddenly, Lafay launched up the lefthand side of the road with a massive burst of speed. He held nearly 56 kph (35 mph) for the final kilometer and held off the charge from Wout Van Aert and Pogačar, who opened up the sprint behind.

Since that stage, Lafay’s attack has been deleted from his Strava file. But some internet sleuthing suggests that Lafay’s full file was available immediately after the race, and some eagle-eyed viewers may have caught his data before it was removed.

Rumor has it that Lafay peaked at over 1300w when he attacked and averaged 661w for over a minute while holding off the chase group. Van Aert caught Lafay’s wheel on the line, but it was too late, and the Frenchman put his arms aloft while taking the biggest win of his career.

Lafay – Final kilometer attack (estimated)

Time: 1’ 05”

Average Power: 661w (10.2w/kg)

Peak Power: 1300w (20w/kg)

