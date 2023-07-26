Pro bike check: Vingegaard’s Tour de France winning Cervélo S5

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

He did it; he took his second Tour de France. Not bad for a lad who used to gut fish for a living. Jonas Vingegaard showed the world that last year’s win was far from a fluke; he and his team are more than a force to be reckoned with. It goes without saying that this year’s edition of the Tour was vintage, well up until that time trial. But what did Jonas use?

Well, you’re in luck, as I managed to get hold of his bike for a while during the Tour and checked out what he powered to victory on.

New levers or just the current Force AXS with some fancy decals?

For a full rundown on what he raced, I’m going to force you to hit that play button, but as a little teaser, I’ll highlight a few of his equipment choices. Cervélo has been the bike sponsor of the team since 2021, when the brand took over from Bianchi, and with this year’s win, it takes the company’s Tour GC wins to three: two for Vingegaard and one for Carlos Sastre back in 2008. Vingegaard’s obviously had a fleet of bikes at his disposal, both the climbing-specific R5 and the more aero-oriented S5. What was surprising to see was the sheer amount of stages he chose to use the S5 on, and for this video, it’s the bike that I managed to get hold of.

One manufacturer that can now claim a GC win at the Tour for their electronic groupset is SRAM; up until this year, their RED AXS groupset had been on the podium with Ritchey Porte back in 2020 but never the top spot. What was new here though was that Jonas’s was using SRAM levers with the new hood shape that is currently only available in either the lower range Rival or Force ASX groupsets. Wheels come from Cervelo’s sister brand, Reserve, and the final few noticeable parts would be that he was using Wahoo’s Speedplay Aero pedals; these are few and far between in the professional peloton, a product that is quite divisive, so much so that the team, even though sponsored by Wahoo, allowed some riders to use Shimano pedals if they didn’t get on with the Speedplays, but only after the classics. We don’t often see this in a sport where sponsors’ money talks.

WVA will be adding a baby seat to his S5.

As an extra little treat, I managed to get my mitts on super-domestique, Wout van Aert. Cricky, it almost feels like an insult labelling him that; then again, I’m sure his wife is currently hoping he’s Mr. Domestic, what with that new baby on hand —congratulation van Aert family.

OK, as always, hit that play button for a full rundown on two pro-proven bikes.

