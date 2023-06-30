Quinn Simmons dreams of winning a Tour stage in the stars and stripes jersey

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

When it comes to Tour de France ambitions, some riders are coy. Quinn Simmons, on the other hand, couldn’t be any clearer.

“If I leave without a stage win, the Tour is a disappointment,” he said Wednesday.

The American is just days removed from winning the U.S. elite road race national championship, a career goal that he has managed to tick off at the ripe age of 22. After a quick turnaround, he’s heading into his second Tour de France tomorrow, and the honor of wearing the national champion’s jersey is adding extra motivation to his quest to win a Tour stage.

Also read: From the yellow jersey to the lanterne rouge: the ambitions of every team in the Tour de France

“I’m glad I get to wear this jersey because I’m super proud to be American,” he said.

“Maybe I never have this opportunity (to race the Tour as national champion) again, so I really need to make this month count.”

Quinn Simmons unveils his Lidl-Trek U.S. national champion jersey for the first time, at a Lidl grocery store in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Indeed, it might be a fleeting chance. For all the top Americans routinely riding the Tour, the stars and stripes jersey is a rarity at the race. Simmons will become the first American to bring it to the Tour since George Hincapie in 2010.

“It’s hard for guys who do the Tour to win [the national championship],” Simmons said.

First, he points out, “It’s hard to win it because there’s so many people that will ride against you. [Hincapie] tried for years to do it, and I always assumed that’s what would happen to me, I would try for years. But I got it done, and I get to show the fans at home the stars — hopefully in the front!”

And then there’s the tough timing of the two events, occurring on successive weekends a continent apart.

“You’re at a bit of a disadvantage if you race on Sunday and then you fly directly [to the Tour] Tuesday, and you race again Saturday.”

Simmons in part raced nationals this year due to tragic circumstances. He needed time with his family after the death of his friend Gino Mäder at the Tour de Suisse earlier this month, a race Simmons also participated in.

Understandably, he didn’t want to talk about that too much. But he did say that it was his Lidl-Trek team’s idea to take a quick five-day trip home to see family, and sneak in nationals, despite the Tour rapidly approaching.

Also read: UCI won’t remove downhills from Tour de France: ‘We will not eliminate the final descents’

“It’s something I’m super grateful for that Trek is a team that supports their riders in that way, because if I had gone and sat on my own in Girona in the apartment alone I don’t think I’d be taking the start on Saturday.

Simmons dedicated the nationals win to Mäder.

Now back in Europe, Simmons is not only suiting up for the Tour, he’s doing so having achieved a career goal.

When I ask him about any pressure he feels to perform wearing the stars and stripes jersey on the sport’s biggest stage, he says it couldn’t be any further from that.

“Weight? I don’t know about weight. I feel lighter wearing this thing.”

The next step of his goal of winning a Tour de France stage in the national champion jersey, he knows, will be harder still.

“Obviously I still have a lot of steps to make. Each year I get closer and closer to the big one, and I hope it come sooner rather than later.

Simmons perusing the shelves of a Lidl after a press conference inside the same grocery store introducing his team’s new title sponsor. (Photo: Will Tracy)

“For sure I’m not yet a top top rider that goes in the break and automatically wins, but I also have enough confidence to know that if it’s the right group, and it’s the right day, I’m perfectly capable of winning. I just haven’t done it yet.”

As for the days that he’s targeting, Simmons wouldn’t say any specific stages, but he sees plenty of opportunities.

“On paper, there’s five or six days that suit me quite well, especially with the weight I’m at now and the way I can climb, but also push on the flats. It’s a hard time to be a rider like myself because of how many good guys there are, but also it’s a really good Tour for riders like myself.”

He likely won’t be trying for every one of those stages, either. Learning from last year, where he successfully made many breaks, he says he will be a little more judicious with his energy. After all, he has other duties at the Tour.

For the other 15 or so stages that don’t suit Simmons, he’s looking forward to playing a crucial support role for his teammates.

“Within [the Tour] you can have multiple goals. I get bored quite easily if I don’t have that goal — to be able to ride for Mattias (Skjelmose), to ride for Mads (Pedersen), I really like it.”

If all goes to plan, Simmons will leave the Tour celebrating a teammate’s stage win alongside his own.