Raphaël Geminiani, a local legend who raced and then directed the biggest names in the Tour de France

As the Tour de France comes to its first rest day in Clermont-Ferrand, one of its older local residents will be sure to have some interesting opinions on how the race has played out so far.

Raphaël Géminiani, who recently turned 98, still lives in the city in which he was born in June 1925. One of four children born to an Italian couple who had fled their home country because of Fascist violence, Géminiani had cycling in the blood. His father owned a bike factory in Italy, then established a bike shop in Clermont-Ferrand.

Raphaël worked in the shop, trained in the hills around Clermont-Ferrand, and declared his intention to ride the Tour de France. By the age of sixteen he was winning significant local amateur races. Eventually his reputation led to a professional contract in 1946, and his first appearance at the Tour the following year.

Géminiani’s professional career spanned fifteen years, ending in 1960, and though he had many successes, he is perhaps best known for being Louison Bobet’s faithful lieutenant. His huge engine on any type of terrain, tactical nous and fearsome reputation in the peloton, all made Géminiani an invaluable asset for the three-time winner.

Top Gun (just one of Géminiani’s nicknames) had a legendary temper. In the summer of 1958, he was in the form of his life. The Tour was run in national teams, and after his dominant victory in the 1957 Tour de France, Jacques Anquetil was the natural leader of the French team twelve months later. Still only twenty-four, Anquetil was not yet the darling of the French public, though their allegiances were beginning to shift from Louison Bobet, who was clearly past his best. Anquetil was good-looking, blond, and a stylish presence both on and off the bike. In June 1958 he – or at least his entourage – was in a strong position to influence the selection of the French team that would support him at the Tour.

From racing against to directing the biggest names in the sport

Michel Drucker and Raphaël Geminiani at the departure of the Tour de France in Paris, France on June 30, 1989. (Photo: Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Understandably, Anquetil did not want to share team leadership with Bobet. The French team selector Marcel Bidot insisted that the three-time champion be in the team. Deselection would have meant humiliation for the man who had restored French national pride only a few years earlier. Instead, the man to pay the price for Anquetil’s rising star was Raphaël Géminiani. Despite his years of loyal work for Bobet, and the fact that he was in the best form of his life, Top Gun was bumped off the national team and forced to ride for the regional Centre-Midi team. At 33 he knew that this Tour would be one of his last chances to compete for victory rather than work for someone else.

Géminiani was furious. And when Géminiani was furious, he didn’t just quietly seethe or issue muttered threats. In the 1952 Tour de France, after a stage to Namur in Belgium, his compatriot and team-mate Jean Robic decided to hold a press conference in the bath. Robic told the bemused reporters gathered around his tub how clever he had been during the stage, feigning exhaustion so as not to do any work, which had forced Géminiani to wear himself out, to the detriment of Gem’s long-term chances of success. Hearing this from the back of the room, Géminiani pushed past the reporters and held Robic under the bath-water until their team manager pulled him off.

A year later, his temper again surfaced at the Tour de France when he and Bobet had a row at the dinner table, ending in Géminiani tipping his plate of food over Bobet’s head. Bobet left the table, crying.

In 1958, excluded from the national squad, Géminiani’s fury burned deep; on the start line in Brussels he was intent on revenge. His first attack came before the race had even started. As the riders were presented to the Belgian fans, and the press, Géminiani was ‘given’ a donkey. Wearing a tracksuit and slippers, with his new team around him, a grinning Géminiani picked up the startled foal. One of the photographers asked him what he would call his new pet. Marcel, replied Géminiani, because he is stupid and stubborn.

Sadly for Géminiani, his best shot at a Tour win was to be scuppered by a day of freak weather and freak performance. On the 21st stage to Aix-les-Bains the race was submerged in an apocalyptic rain storm. Charly Gaul of Luxembourg, who loved the rain, rode clear of Géminiani, who was wearing the yellow jersey, Anquetil and everyone else. By the finish Géminiani was more than fourteen minutes down on Gaul.

Three days later in Paris, Géminiani was on the third step of the podium.

On retirement, Géminiani made a smooth transition to team management, bringing his experience and knowledge to bear on many successful younger riders, including Anquetil and later Stephen Roche.

He was a master negotiator too, someone who knew how to sell cycling to potential sponsors. Outspoken and ebullient, Raphaël Geminiani truly is one of a kind.