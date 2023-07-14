Remco Evenepoel rumors and a floundering Tour de France: What’s going on at Quick-Step?

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Soudal Quick-Step is staring down the barrel of its worst Tour de France since 2012 and being blasted by rival interest in 2024 team captain Remco Evenepoel.

Evenepoel saved Quick-Step from an abject spring classics campaign earlier this year. Fast forward three months to the world’s biggest race and the team is looking more reliant than ever on the 23-year-old sensation.

Soudal Quick-Step suffered the humiliation of sitting bottom of the Tour de France prize-taking rankings on the opening rest day, and is now facing the grim reality that it could leave the grande boucle empty-handed for the first time in 11 years.

With Evenepoel currently pedaling around the Dolomites on a pre-Vuelta a España training camp, the “wolfpack” is in danger of looking like a bunch of cubs lost in the melee of the Tour.

Alpha sprinter Fabio Jakobsen abandoned the Tour ahead of Thursday’s 12th stage, and a half-dozen hours later, Julian Alaphilippe missed one of his few remaining opportunities at a breakaway win.

But no problem, Remco will fix everything next year, right?

The world champion is set to debut at the Tour de France next season and is being touted as the antidote to the Tadej Pogačar-Jonas Vingegaard lockdown at the top of GC.

Yet things aren’t so simple on the Quick-Step bus right now.

‘Project Remco’ in peril? ‘You are never safe’

Lefevere plans to center Quick-Step around Evenepoel’s ambitions. (Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Fingers are twitching all through the WorldTour to sign Evenepoel, and team boss Patrick Lefevere is busy swatting them away.

Not even a contract through 2026 guarantees the world champion is safe from the big-budget interest reportedly coming from Ineos Grenadiers, Lidl-Trek, Bora-Hansgrohe, and Israel-Premier Tech.

No surprise after he won Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Vuelta a España, and road worlds in his blockbuster 2022 season, and could be poised for similar in 2023.

“Remco still has a contract until 2026, but you are never safe. You can only hope that everyone respects that contract,” Lefevere told Sporza earlier this week.

Ineos Grenadiers has been linked with Evenepoel for some time and a fresh flurry of reports out of Flemish media suggests Jim Ratcliffe’s crew hasn’t yet given up.

After all, the wunderkind would neatly fill the gap in guaranteed winners that the squad is suffering.

Lefevere isn’t ready to lose Remco any time soon. The garrulous team boss is centering the team’s future on its home star in the hopes of delivering Quick-Step a first Tour de France title.

Were the 23-year-old to be lured away, Lefevere would see his grand ambitions for “Project Remco” decapitated in one big-dollar deal.

“It has to stop, but you can’t stop it. It’s unfair pressure from Ineos. They started this before he was a professional and I beat them to him. It’s as simple as that,” Lefevere told Het Laatste Nieuws. “But what can I do? Do I have to complain to the UCI that they are harassing Remco?”

A climber-centered Quick-Step for 2024

Evenepoel is calling for more climbing support in 2024. (Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

For Quick-Step V.2024, it’s Evenepoel or bust.

Jakobsen is confirmed to be leaving at the end of the season, and Lefevere hasn’t been expressing a lot of love for Alaphilippe, who is also out of contract in the winter.

Riders like Tim Merlier, Kasper Asgreen, and Yves Lampaert are booked in for the new year, but not even Lefevere will be touting them for a huge haul of headline victories.

With that, Quick-Step needs Evenepoel more than Evenepoel needs Quick-Step.

Lefevere is pinning his future hopes on Evenepoel remaining faithful to the team that took him to the pro ranks and onward to one of the most impressive palmarès in the WorldTour.

“I think he will stay,” Lefevere said. “Remco is of course a bit worried about the strength of our team, but we have to take care of that. After Liège, he said that he sees our team as family and wants to stay here forever.”

Lefevere faces a full revolving door in his roster for 2024.

Only nine of the existing squad have a signature for the new year, and a bunch of the team’s established lead-out crew – including notably Michael Mørkøv – have been linked elsewhere.

Rather than a team loaded with strapping fast finishers and cobble-bashers, the Quick-Step of 2024 is likely to have a leaner look.

Evenepoel wants a cast of climbers capable of taking on Pogačar, Vingegaard, Wout van Aert, Sepp Kuss, Adam Yates et al at next year’s Tour de France.

“If we bring in one, maybe two climbers, that could mean a lot,” Lefevere told Sporza. “Don’t forget that we finished the Vuelta last year with six riders.”

Lefevere told HLN he’s already working on building out “Project Remco.”

“I have to think carefully about what I do with my budget. Do we still need to win 70 races?” he said. “I’m still talking to one or two riders who will be top 10 or top 15 here in the Tour. If you ride top 10 in the Tour, you’re probably a good climber.”

Lefevere last week denied a recent flurry of rumors the long-running team might be sold to a big-bucks U.S. investor but revealed he and co-owner Zdeněk Bakala are very open to extra backers.

Any cash additional to the long-term backing supplied by Quick-Step would make for a timely coup for Lefevere.

It would give breathing room for his negotiations with Evenepoel and put heft to the hunt for high-profile domestiques that could support his world champion’s yellow jersey ambitions.

‘You build your team around one specific rider. If that rider then drops out, it gets difficult’

Alaphilippe won’t likely see a contract extension from Lefevere this winter. (Photo: THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The arrival of the high Alps on Friday is raising the probability that this year will be Quick-Step’s first Tour de France without victory since 2012.

Alaphilippe won’t hang with riders like Pogačar and Vingegaard in the mountains, and Jakobsen is no longer around for the few remaining sprints.

“You build your team around one specific rider. If that rider then drops out, it gets difficult,” veteran team director Tom Steels told Het Nieuwsblad after Thursday’s stage 12. “That doesn’t mean you should hang your head. That’s the Tour, you have to move on, you have no choice.”

For Quick-Step, this year’s Tour de France makes for a transitional sticking plaster while it waits on Evenepoel to land into next year’s grand départ.

Lefevere will no doubt be swiping away interest in Evenepoel harder than ever through the rest of this summer. As Steels said, if you build a team around one rider, it could get difficult if they drop out.