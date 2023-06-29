Sam Bennett on Tour non-selection: ‘First I was shocked, then I was upset … For sure I would have been in top shape.’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

“Everything was going pretty well. Everything was building up. Everything has just fallen apart in the last week. I just don’t understand.”

Sam Bennett is, in his own words, feeling lost. He sounds muted, a bit adrift. The 2020 Green Jersey had been doing everything to be his best for this year’s Tour de France. He had worked all season with that goal in mind, dealing with setbacks, keeping the faith, believing he would be fully on form for July.

He went deep in the Dauphiné to build towards that target, and continued working hard in the weeks since. Everything was on track, until it wasn’t.

Bora Hansgrohe is at the Tour de France. Sam Bennett isn’t.

It’s a hard blow and a difficult for him to understand. Three years ago the Irishman was the talk of the Tour. He dominated the green jersey contest, bringing to an end Peter Sagan’s run of success. He landed his first-ever Tour victory on stage 10 and, brimming with confidence, made it look easy when winning again on the Champs Élysées.

Sam Bennett won two stages plus the green jersey the last time he competed in the Tour de France. (Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson – Pool/Getty Images)

And while injury and its after effects saw him miss the Tour the past two seasons, he was all set to chase green again this year.

Then a phone call. Bora Hansgrohe had made its selection for the race, and he wouldn’t be part of it.

“I was really disappointed. And to be honest, at the very beginning, I was shocked,” Bennet told Velo this week. “Because the whole year was to be built towards the Tour. And even the races coming into it and how I trained was to be peaking for Tour de France.”

That included the Dauphiné. The tough parcours meant there were very limited sprint opportunities in that race; he felt that didn’t matter, as he understood the stipulated goal was to use the race to be ready for the Tour, not to take a stage.

“If they were looking for the win beforehand for confirmation, maybe I should have done the Tour of Slovenia instead. But the idea was to use the Dauphiné as training, to build form. And the condition was there, I was climbing very well. And that was going to help me peak now for the Tour. So it was very strange.

“I went to sprinter camp with my leadout train. We were doing some great work. Then I got the call at the end of the camp to say I wasn’t going to the Tour.

“As I said, it’s really strange.”

‘In ever grand tour since 2018 I’ve won at least one stage’

Bennett doesn’t want to slate Bora Hansgrohe. He sounds sad rather than angry, disappointed rather than defiant. He believes he did everything according to plan, and feels like the rug has been pulled from under his feet.

“I was never told that the place could be given to anyone else,” he says, speaking about Jordi Meeus’ selection as designated sprinter. “So I didn’t expect that. I thought everything was on track. I was doing what I know I need to do to get ready. I was just really, really disappointed, you know?”

Meeus has had a solid season with a win and several high placings. However he’s only ridden one Grand Tour before, the 2021 Vuelta, and is yet to land a stage victory in a three week race. It’s a gamble on Bora Hansgrohe’s part to bank on the 24 year old rather than the 2020 Maillot Vert.

Speaking to Wielerflits, the Belgian rider admitted he wasn’t expecting the decision.

“I knew I was in the (long-list), but a number of people within the team told me that a team was being built around Bennett,” he said. “So I was surprised when I got the phone call, but I didn’t really fall out of the blue either. I am of course very happy with it.”

While Bennett says Meeus is ‘a good guy,’ and wishes the younger rider well in the Tour, he doesn’t understand the team’s choice. He points out his own experience and what he has achieved.

“The thing is, I’m the rider with the history in the Grand Tours. I know how to ride into them. I know how to get the results,” he says. “If you looked at me last year, if you looked at me in Poland before the Vuelta, you would have said ‘there is no way Sam Bennett is going to win in the Vuelta.’ But I pulled two wins out of the bag there, and I’m confident that would have been the case in this year’s Tour.

“In every Grand Tour I have done since 2018, I’ve always won at least one stage. Bar the year I got relegated for one sprint [the 2020 Vuelta a España], I would have got multiple stage wins in each of those Grand Tours. So it was never a fluke. I just ride very well at Grand Tours. It is what I do best. So I really didn’t expect this.

“If they told me, ‘look, we have somebody else to consider here, we need to see this [result] from you,’ then I could have changed my approach. But I was doing what I need to be ready for the Tour.

“First I was shocked, then I was upset and now a week later I am still processing. I just don’t know what direction to take now.”

‘The legs were there. I was coming into the best shape’

When Bennett returned to Bora Hansgrohe in 2022, it was a sort of a homecoming. He’d turned pro with the team back in 2014, when it was known as Team NetApp-Endura. He’d developed with the team, helping it get to WorldTour level, and he’d taken dozens of victories along the way.

He went to Deceuninck-QuickStep to get a ride in the Tour de France — Peter Sagan was always the team’s designated sprinter for the Tour—and thrived with the Belgian outfit, blazing to several big wins. Those included the two stages in the 2020 Tour plus the green jersey.

The 2021 season started brilliantly but soured when Bennett became injured. Just as he has done with numerous other riders, QuickStep boss Patrick Lefevere started castigating him publicly, and Bennett began looking for a new squad. Bora Hansgrohe reached out and bridges were built again.

“It’s motivating when you’re really wanted in a team,” he told this writer in early 2022. “You want to be in a team where you are wanted. If you’re in a team and they don’t really want you, then that’s not a nice environment. So I felt very welcomed here. It was nice. Especially when I came back, it felt like I was coming home.”

That 2021 knee injury affected his sharpness and he wasn’t selected for the Tour. However he kept working and impressed greatly in the Vuelta, taking two stage wins in the opening three days. He led the green jersey competition during the first week and looked set for more success, only to exit the race with Covid-19.

Bennett recovered, returned to racing and ended the season on a high note by riding aggressively all day in Paris-Tours, being out front for much of the final hour and a half and still finishing third in the bunch sprint to the line. Athletically it was one of his most impressive performances to date.

Sam Bennett (Bora Hansgrohe) finished third in the 2022 Paris-Tours behind Groupama FDJ’s Arnaud Demare, having spent much of the finale on the attack. (Photo by Guillaume Souvant / AFP)

This year was all about getting back to the Tour and where he was in 2020. However the early months were hampered by bad luck, with a vomiting bug at the December training camp affecting many of the team members, Bennett included. He then fell while running to make a connecting flight, pulling his hamstring.

Those two issues combined meant he couldn’t do any intensive efforts between mid-December and the Vuelta a San Juan, with his stage one victory there coming off the back of 110 hours of base work in the month beforehand.

Further bad luck followed in Paris-Nice and Milan San Remo, with illness and a crash respectively. The sickness lingered for a while after Paris-Nice and, all told, he feels he was always on the back foot.

“It was always a little bit of catchup. The base was there, but I never got the time to do the top end work until after Gent-Wevelgem.

“I’d had three sprint opportunities, really, since Paris-Nice. Because I was sick after that race. Then I changed my training back to how I needed it in April, May. I kept training, did Hungary, I was flying there and I barely missed out on a win. Slight details, like very slight details. Then the sprint was cancelled on the last day.

“Then I’d just do the Dauphiné after that. But the legs were there. I was coming into the best shape, you could see my climbing numbers. I just needed then to focus on the sprint once the shape was there. And that was the way it was going to be at the Tour.”

As Bennett points out, the Dauphiné was a very tough race for the sprinters. He went deep on the hilly two opening days, ended up in a reduced 69-man peloton on stage two, and disputed the sprint against Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost).

Those efforts blunted his finishing speed on stage 3, where he was second across the line but relegated for deviating in the final sprint.

He feels things could have been very different. “If I’d knew I had to win to go to the Tour, I would have taken it much easier in the other days that weren’t guaranteed sprints and gone for the exact day that was a sprint day. But I wanted to go for everything.

“I went very deep the other days, and then I wasn’t as fresh as I wished on that stage. But that race was for training, it was to go deep, it was to get to go above my limit to really push on and to be ready for the Tour.”

“But all these things … ifs and buts,” he says, sounding deflated.

Sam Bennett (Bora Hansgrohe) finished third in the Irish national road race championship on Sunday June 25. He spent most of the race in the break. (Photo: ©INPHO/Bryan Keane)

‘I know how to win at that level. Everything was on target.’

The Tour de France gets underway on Saturday with a tough opening stage in Bilbao. Days one and two are likely too hilly for the sprinters, but stage three should go to one of the fastmen. In all there are suggestions that seven or eight of the stages could end in sprints.

Bennett and his agent Andrew McQuaid hoped for a change of heart over the weekend from Bora Hansgrohe. Velo understands that they pleaded Bennett’s case and while the team had said the final available slot would be allocated this week to a climber, they hoped that Bennett could yet be given the nod.

That didn’t happen, and so he’s instead penciled in to do the Sibiu Tour in early July.

No disrespect to the Romanian event, but it’s nothing like the Tour de France.

So, how certain is Bennett that he was ready for the Tour?

“For sure I would have been in top shape,” he says. “The green jersey was something that I really wanted to go for. I really think that I could have competed for that. I have the experience. I know what’s involved. And of course, I know how to win at that level. I’ve done it before. Everything was on target.”

Bennett has been doing a lot of thinking in recent days, trying to understand why the team made the decision it did. He’s in a contract year and needs to work out what to do next season, whether he could or should stay put, or whether he’d fit better elsewhere.

“I just need to figure things out, I suppose. But at the same time, I have to respect whatever way the team want to go and the decisions they make. I do wish them all the best in the Tour de France. I hope that our side, the sprinters’ side — of course all of them — but the sprinters’ side, that they have a great Tour. And of course to Jordi, I hope he has a fantastic first Tour de France.”

As regards the future, Bennett’s not quite sure what that looks like. He says he wants to make the most of his current form, and will possibly target the worlds. A Vuelta ride, if that happens, would also be something to aim for.

He has several incentives to do well in the coming months. Hunger for wins aside, he wants to prove that he would have been a force in the Tour. He also wants to make sure he has the best possible contract for 2024 and beyond, wherever that is.

“Before this, I would have thought that for the coming years, this is probably where I’d end up retiring,” he says, referring to his team. “Now I’m wondering, do they actually want me? It’s a strange one.

“I’ll have to talk with everybody. See where the best opportunities are, and where I am appreciated and wanted. Because what you really want is to be is to be appreciated and wanted. To be to be valued. That’s a big thing in the sport. And when a team shows that, that’s something big.”

He’s deflated, but determined to turn things around. He’s won 60 races thus far in his career and wants to keep racking up more.

“I just have to keep doing what I’m doing. I’ve still so much I want to accomplish in the sport. I’m not ready to just ride around for a few years. I want to do the work. I want to win these races. And I’m so ambitious still.”