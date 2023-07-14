Sean Kelly predicts Tadej Pogačar might run out of gas during this Tour de France: ‘He might start to suffer’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The Vingegaard-Pogačar battle at this year’s Tour de France has been electrifying to watch but, according to Sean Kelly, it is one which might veer in one clear direction in the second half of the race.

The former top professional and current Eurosport/Global Cycling Network commentator is known for his often-astute analysis of pro cycling. His knowledge of the sport gives him a strong insight, while his obvious passion for racing still stirs his adrenaline at 67 years of age.

He’s enthusiastic about what he has seen thus far, while admitting he had concerns that things could have been very one-sided and that the suspense could have been stifled in the opening week.

“It’s been a good race. The race is still very much on,” he told Velo. “We got a scare there in the earlier part, because on the day to Cauterets we thought that Pogačar wasn’t good.

“I was majorly concerned when I saw him on that day that [Jai] Hindley won. It was the first real difficult mountain in the race, and I thought, ‘oh wow, this is not good.’ Then the next day he was back fighting. But that’s Pogačar.

“In the early part of the race I was surprised he was battling so much for just time bonuses. When we had the mountain top time bonuses, I didn’t think we would see him doing that. I thought he’d try to ease into it, but not at all. Full gas, as they say! He was going for everything.”

The opening two stages of this year’s Tour were evocative of what happened last year. In 2022 Tadej Pogačar started the race as the defending champion and was very active early on, disputing bunch kicks, fighting for time bonuses and expending rather than conserving energy.

However he suffered on more than one day in the high mountains and eventually finished second in Paris to Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), losing out by 2:43.

At the time much was said about how aggressive he had been in the opening stages, with the suggestion being that he had given too much too soon, chasing seconds only to later lose minutes.

Kelly feels the problem was more likely a hectic early season program, with too many races plus Pogačar’s natural aggression tiring him out.

“This year he did change the early start of the season,” he said. “He didn’t race as early, but when he started racing, it was still full on every day. He just raced to win. That is just his way.”

Pogačar had a superb early season, winning almost at will. Victories included the Vuelta a Andalucia, Paris-Nice, the Ronde van Vlaanderen, Amstel Gold and Flèche Wallonne. He took a dozen victories in 18 days of competition, including those two stage races.

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) has shown impressive form thus far in this Tour de France. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

However he then crashed in Liège-Bastogne-Liège and fractured his hand, with his time on the sidelines raising concerns he might not be in top shape in July.

That’s not how things turned out. Early on in the Tour he was very aggressive, taking the fight to Vingegaard and others on the opening two stages.

“Going into this Tour, I was surprised to see him doing that,” Kelly admitted. “I thought he would just ease his way into it a little bit, because after Liège, he had no real racing except for the national championships time trial and road race.

“I thought he would take it easy and I was expecting Jumbo to make it difficult for him. But it was he who started to make it difficult in the first days.”

A word of caution

Pogačar’s 1:04 time loss on stage 5 was followed 24 hours later by a stunning and unexpected gain over his rival. He attacked Vingegaard on the final climb of Cauterets, distancing him easily, and recouped 24 seconds. He dropped him again on stage 9 to the summit of Puy de Dôme, nabbing another 8 seconds and reducing his deficit to just 17 seconds.

Those two displays plus his general self-assuredness mean momentum appears to be on his side. Indeed Vingegaard’s Jumbo-Visma team said that Friday’s stage to the top of the Grand Colombier will, from their perspective, be about defense.

They said that the race profile would likely suit the Slovenian more. If that proves to be the case, he could take more time out of the GC leader.

Who will be turning the screw in the final week? (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

However for those who would bet the house on Pogačar winning, Kelly advises caution. He believes that things could change again as the race progresses.

“He looks strong at the moment,” he said. “But I’m afraid the final week… from logic and going back through the history books, you look at riders and you talk about preparation, races, what program they do. The normal thing is you do some races—although they do less now—but they do races like maybe the Dauphiné, some stage race.

“For Pogačar, it’s usually his home tour, which I think is about five days or something. That’s what you normally need.

“But he had two months with no competition. If he continues on like he is in this Tour, it would be amazing performance, considering he was out for that time.

“And if he goes on to win this Tour, I don’t know what the other riders and teams are going to say. ‘How are we going to beat him, if it is not this year?’

“So, I’m expecting the final week or maybe even this weekend in the Alps that we could see him starting to suffer a bit. That would be my way of looking at it, anyway. We will have to wait and see.”

Kelly’s perspective comes from his own experience. Back in 1983 he suffered a fracture in the spring classics, was sidelined for several weeks, recovered strongly to triumph in the Tour de Suisse, wore the Tour de France yellow jersey on stage 10, but then cracked and faded to seventh.

His disrupted preparation and lack of racing added up to a quick peak in form, then an ebbing away of fitness.

Sean Kelly took the green jersey in the 1983 Tour de France but his strong GC form early in the race faded as the Tour progressed (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

“I crashed out of the Tour of Flanders,” he explained. “I was flying in the Tour de Suisse. In the Tour I was going well in the beginning and then I started to lose the form. That would be my worry about Pogačar, as we go into this week, into the Alps and that. He might start to suffer because of his disrupted race program.

“Vingegaard has had a very solid build up. He started the season much calmer. In Paris-Nice he wasn’t really at the level of Pogačar at all. But then he came good, Tour of Pays Basques, Dauphiné…he was just getting better in each race.”

It is because of that steady build-up that he believes the Dane might ultimately get the upper hand.

“It doesn’t look like it at the moment, but I think Vingegaard still has something to give in this race. Something to show.”