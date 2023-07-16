Sepp Kuss taken down by spectator in another mass crash at the Tour de France

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 15 of the Tour de France was rocked by a huge pileup Sunday.

Sepp Kuss, Egan Bernal, Biniam Girmay, and Nathan van Hooydonck were among around 20 riders that hit the tarmac 60km into the decisive GC stage through the Alps.

A Jumbo-Visma rider to the right side of the speeding peloton collided with a spectator holding their arm into the race course while the bunch sped through a narrow crowd-packed stretch of road.

Team officials told Velo they believe the rider that came into contact with the crowd member was Kuss, though could not confirm. The Coloradan was later seen with gauze wrapped around his elbow and a grazed knee.

The inial crash rippled through the peloton and dozens came down hard.

Tadej Pogačar appeared to be immediately behind the crash though somehow came through unscathed while others toppled down around him.

Racers called a self-imposed neutralization and all riders eventually remounted their bikes.

However, several looked to have collected fresh injuries, notably Jonas Vingegaard’s workhorse domestique Van Hooydonck.

The incident carried echoes of the infamous “Opi Omi” crash of the 2021 Tour de France.

That time, Jumbo-Visma’s Tony Martin collided with a fan holding a poster, provoking one of the most horrible high-speed mass crashes in recent Tour history.

Jumbo-Visma’s top boss Richard Plugge was quick to take to social media to condemn crowd members who jeopardize the safety of racers.

“My goodness. Here is very clear what’s happening,” Plugge wrote. “What on earth are you doing there?! You just hit a couple of riders off the bike. Stay at home if you don’t respect the riders.”

The crash marks the second time in two days that the Tour peloton has been battered by pileups.

Stage 14 on Saturday was neutralized for almost 30 minutes when riders came sliding to the ground on a damp descending corner, with a handful of riders later abandoning.