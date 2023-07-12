Sepp Kuss bracing for yellow jersey clash in Alps: ‘It will be a different race’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

MOULINS, France — A cool and relaxed Sepp Kuss showed up Wednesday for sign-in ahead of the calm before the mountain storm at the Tour de France.

And why shouldn’t he be?

The “Colorado Kid” is successfully pacing yellow jersey Jonas Vingegaard toward the decisive GC battle looming in the French Alps this weekend.

“Right now we are super happy with where we are,” Kuss told Velo at Wednesday’s start. “After this half of the race we didn’t expect to be where we are. And when you have the yellow jersey, it’s super motivating.”

Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) are virtually tied at the halfway mark of the 2023 Tour, separated by just 17 seconds in the tug-of-war for the yellow tunic.

Though no one inside the Jumbo-Visma team bus is discounting the rest of the peloton, all eyes are on Pogačar and the threat the two-time winner represents.

Vingegaard is quietly confident he can fend off the Slovenian and even tighten his grip on yellow in a string of brutal climbing stages across the French Alps.

Kuss concurs.

“We haven’t had a true high mountain stage yet and that’s where Jonas really feels most comfortable and looks most forward to,” he said.

Is Vinegaard better in the high mountains?

“It’s hard to say because they both so strong. At that level, they’re really evenly matched until now,” Kuss said Wednesday.

“With Pogačar as well, he’s shown that he’s right there and he has a lot of forward momentum. As a team we are really looking forward to the Alps.”

Sepp Kuss: ‘It will be a different race’

Kuss and Wout van Aert line up this week at the Tour de France. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

A trio of high-altitude climbing stages stacked up from Friday to Sunday could tip the yellow jersey dramatically from one to another.

Friday’s summit finale at Grand Colombier sets up a string of big climbs in Saturday’s climb of the HC Joux-Plane before Sunday’s “savage” stage to Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc.

“With all the added fatigue, the Alps should be a big difference-maker,” Kuss said. “For sure there will be more stages with climbs across the stage. Until now, it’s more or less been explosive, with now that fatigue and multi-climbing stages, it will be a different race.”

For Kuss, holding the yellow jersey, even if it’s by a threadbare margin, is an advantage.

“It’s a different mentality if you’re chasing or it you’re defending,” Kuss told Velo. “If you see how evenly matched they are, even with a the small advantage, it’s really good. It’s always nice to be in the yellow jersey.”

Kuss sees a more confident Vingegaard

(Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Kuss knows what it’s like to be part of a winning grand tour team.

Since his grand tour debut in the 2018 Vuelta a España, his grand tour track record reveals a remarkable success rate.

When Kuss is on the team, Jumbo-Visma teammates won five grand tours, and finished on the podium three other times. Eight out of 10 starts, not bad.

In his fourth Tour start, Kuss is a front-line witness to Vingegaard’s steady rise to the top.

“I think he’s really relaxed. Already last year in the Tour he experienced the amount of pressure you can have as a leader, not only starting in Denmark and being on the attack and holding on to the yellow jersey,” Kuss said.

“He’s experienced every part of the being a leader of a big race. He’s also happy with here’s at and how he’s feeling.

He knows that Pogačar is a big huge rival. Most importantly is that he feels good and he gives his best every day.”

Sepp Kuss attacking a cattle guard at downhill speed. #TourdeFrance pic.twitter.com/Ao3dUCItm1 — Mike Anderson (@MDAndersonABQ) July 6, 2023

Kuss started Wednesday’s stage 10th overall, but that is almost anecdotal. A stage-winner in the 2021 Tour, Kuss is first focused on pushing Vingegaard to Paris in yellow.

“When things get crazy, you never know what kind of situation you’ll be in,” Kuss said. “The main priority will be to help Jonas, but a lot depends on how the race will unfold.

“I think the Giro was good preparation for the Tour,” he added before riding to the start. “I have that racing rhythm from the Giro.”

Sepp Kuss and his grand tour track record

2018 Vuelta: Kruijswick 4th, Kuss 65th

2019 Giro: Roglič 3rd, Kuss 56th

2019 Vuelta: Roglič 1st, Kuss 29th + stage win

2020 Tour: Roglič 2nd, Kuss 15th

2020 Vuelta: Roglič 1st, Kuss 16th

2021 Tour: Vingegaard 2nd, Kuss 32nd + stage win

2021 Vuelta: Roglič 1st, Kuss 8th

2022 Tour: Vingegaard 1st, Kuss 17th

2022 Vuelta: Kuss DNF, no Jumbo-Visma inside top-10

2023 Giro: Roglič 1st, Kuss 14th