Sepp Kuss helps Jonas Vingegaard weather Tadej Pogačar storm: ‘We’re still in yellow’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

CLUSOZ, France — Sepp Kuss helped Jonas Vingegaard stand firm against a fierce attack on the brutally steep slopes of Grand Colombier at the Tour de France.

The Colorado climber had a front-row seat in Friday’s 13th stage as Vingegaard defend his razor-thin lead to Tadej Pogačar by just nine seconds in the ever-tightening tug-of-war for the yellow tunic.

“We expected UAE to control, and we knew it would be a finish that suited Pogacar really well,” Kuss said at the team bus after the stage. “We were happy to let them take control of the stage.

“It turned out more or less like we expected, and an explosive final kilometer. The full time bonuses were not available, but he did get some.”

Pogačar won here in 2020 to herald his Tour arrival. Flash forward to 2023, and Pogačar is fighting a race against time, with the stubborn presence of Vingegaard remaining in the way.

Despite all the work of UAE Team Emirates, Pogačar could only extract four seconds out of Vingegaard’s legs. Add four-second time bonus for third, and he whittled the difference from 17 to nine seconds.

But Vingegaard is still in yellow, and Kuss said that’s a win.

“Tomorrow will be a really important day as well. Four seconds isn’t that bad, and we’re still in the lead, and still happy,” Kuss told journalists, including Velo.

“It’s good that we’re still in the lead and that we still have the yellow jersey,” Kuss said. “It’s hard to draw big conclusions from today. I think Jonas is riding really strong, and we are expecting more in the high mountain stages.

“I tried to be there when I could and help when I could. It was a good day.”

Vingegaard: ‘I’m not anxious’

Pogačar tightened the gap to nine seconds. (Photo: BERNARD PAPON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Vingegaard knew the attack was coming, and he fended fairly well for himself.

“I don’t feel frustrated at all,” Vingegaard said. “Our plan was to let the breakaway win the stage and that’s what happened. Today’s stage didn’t suit me really with this final climb only, so I’m happy to have limited the losses and to keep the yellow jersey.

“I’m not anxious. If I win I win, if not I will have done my best anyway. I’m satisfied with my current shape.”

Jumbo-Visma DS: ‘We are still fighting’

Vingegaard defended yellow, but lost time. (Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Jumbo-Visma preferred to look at the glass as half-full. The most important thing of any Tour is to defend the yellow jersey.

Sport director Grischa Niermann said the team leaves the Grand Colombier content with the day’s work.

“It was still a good day for us. We knew that this stage and climb would suit Pogačar really well. It was not that steep in the end, and then a very steep kicker for the sprint,” Neirmann said. “Unfortunately Jonas lost a little bit of time, four seconds plus four seconds of bonuses, but we are still in the yellow jersey and we are still fighting.”

How strong was @TamauPogi in the last 500m up Grand Colombier? Jonas Vingegaard tried to match his kick at 36.4km/h but he eventually dropped 4”@tompidcock was the closest to the lead duo of #TDF2023 #TDFdata pic.twitter.com/TdORWWLdDN — letourdata (@letourdata) July 14, 2023

UAE Team Emirates were clearly pulling for the stage win and finish-line bonuses, and Jumbo-Visma could play off that.

That forced UAE to put its entire team on the front in a bid to chase down the stage-hunters and gap Vingegaard.

They didn’t quite succeed in either count. Two riders stayed clear, meaning the most Pogačar could win with bonuses was four seconds.

“UAE pulled all day, they didn’t succeed to bring back everybody from the break. It was good for us that there were not 10 bonus seconds on offer any more in the end,” Niermann said. “I think tomorrow and the next day we really have tough mountain stages. We will keep fighting. I don’t think today made a big difference concerning the teams.”