Sepp Kuss interview: ‘I’d love an opportunity to race grand tour GC’

SAINT-GERVAIS-LES-BAINS, France – Sepp Kuss enjoys a front-row seat and a big influence in one of the closest Tours de France duels in modern history.

The American has the chance to help Jumbo-Visma teammate Jonas Vingegaard to a second title and to finish in the top 6 himself.

It’s a tough enough battle without spectators unexpectedly making the headlines.

Talking to several journalists including Velo at Jumbo-Visma’s rest day hotel Monday afternoon, Kuss was sporting a bloody right elbow and a painful back from a crash caused by a phone-holding fan on stage 15.

Kuss put the pain behind him and rode strongly on the way to Saint-Gervais, beneath Mont Blanc.

In a Tour that favors the climber, the U.S. ace has risen to sixth overall, 9:16 down, while racing his heart out for Jumbo-Visma teammate and race leader Jonas Vingegaard.

Surprising himself with strength

Kuss is a grand tour iron man, racing his fourth consecutive one. In May, he helped Roglič to Giro glory. (Photo: Tim de Waele / Getty Images)

Overall victory is the team’s priority, but Kuss himself is in prime position for the best U.S. Tour de France finish since Tejay van Garderen was fifth in 2015. He is enjoying his finest GC ride at the sport’s big show.

“I didn’t really expect to be feeling this good,” he said.

It’s not uncommon territory, Kuss explains: he is used to feeling better in the second grand tour of his season and he was coming from helping Primož Roglič to Giro d’Italia victory.

“But the Tour the level is so high that you can’t compare it to any other race. To be able to be there most days in the front helping Jonas is really encouraging for me.

“I think we can be satisfied [with our race],” Kuss added. “The most important thing is Jonas feels good. He’s confident and confident in us as well. As a teammate, that’s really nice.”

Having his own shot

Year in, year out, Kuss is there as a priceless last man in the mountains for the team, setting a searing pace and whittling down the group of contenders.

His consistent support begs a regular question for one of the sport’s dynamite climbes: if he was the GC leader, might there be opportunities for him?

“Sometimes mentally, when I don’t think about that burden or expectation, I’m a better rider,” he says. “When I think of what I need to do or should do, that makes me less of a rider, maybe. Then the result might be different.

”It’s hard to say, but I would love the opportunity [to lead]. On this team, there are so many good riders that there’s not so many opportunities. But also it’s very clear that they’re the best in the world and I have no problem being there to help them.”

It’s a case of keeping everyone happy, but it can be difficult for Kuss at times as last guy in the mountains because he can’t “just go away in the breakaway to get a stage win.”

Essentially, he is looking for a free role.

“It’s something I’d like and appreciate, but I wouldn’t need a whole team’s support … if I could sit at the back every stage in the flat and stay out of trouble, then see what happens,” he says. “If they send me to the Giro with Olav [Kooij] and a sprint train, that’s perfect.”

Kuss: Make an example of crash-causing spectators

Sepp Kuss is bracing for a decisive finish to the race in the Alps. (Photo: JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Kuss is fortunate to still be up in the GC mix after being taken out by a selfie-taking spectator during Sunday’s stage 15.

Jumbo-Visma are considering taking legal action. Asked about whether he’d be going to the police about the crash, he responded: “I can’t comment on that, I don’t know if they’ve identified [the person]. There has to be consequences to the actions of spectators.

“It’s a closed road and we’re in our workplace. It’s impossible to have everything perfectly secure in cycling, you can’t put barriers on the whole course.

“But in a way, you need to make an example. The consequences are potentially destroying the race or the preparation … instead of me, it could have been the yellow jersey, someone in the top three.

“It doesn’t make me angry, I just don’t understand it,” he said. “To me, it’s something that’s beyond being a spectator of cycling. To put your phone out and get a selfie – in the age of Instagram, TikTok and everything, everyone wants the latest thing.

“You should go to the bike race to enjoy the atmosphere and just watch the race. It doesn’t make sense at all to me. Every race and finish town, you see people looking through their phones instead of what’s going on.”

What kingmaker Kuss brings

Kuss has been on Jumbo-Visma for all five of the team’s grand tour victories over the years. He’s the kingmaker. Or, as the team’s managing director Richard Plugge told Velo, the “Mailman” who always delivers.

“It’s one of the first times I’ve heard that, but I like it and it has a good ring to it,” Kuss says.

He offers unparalleled support in the mountains, being there in the key moments for Roglič and Vingegaard.

“Sometimes I have a really super day, sometimes a bit lesser. But increasingly, I’m more consistent and they can rely on me even more,” he says, considering what he brings.

For the 28-year-old, it’s also a case of knowing his limits and not exceeding them with the next battle firmly in mind. Kuss can’t quite do a full send, like teammate Wout van Aert who goes from warp speed to walking pace in the blink of an eye on a steep gradient after doing his work.

Roglič and Kuss, climbing high this season. (Photo: Gruber Images / VN)

“Being a helper in the mountains isn’t just about surviving and being there as long as you can with the leader. Sometimes you need to make different selections and be able to follow certain moves or accelerate,” Kuss says.

“That’s a necessary quality. If you’re able to put the others under pressure at a critical moment, that can make a difference.”

Though Kuss wears a killer poker face while setting a searing pace, he is influenced by his feelings.

“I’m more of an emotional rider than a rider that can just stay at his pace. Because if I’m dropped, I lose my motivation,” he says, laughing. “If I’m really at the front of the race, I can feed off those emotions.”

Adam Yates (UAE-Team Emirates) might be a fellow high-flying wingman on GC, racing for rival Tadej Pogačar on UAE-Team Emirates, but they have a friendly relationship: “Our wives watch the stages together with both our dogs. He has a really big dog and I have a really small one!”

American flyer

Kuss, shown here at the Giro, is a crowd favorite. (Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

It’s an awful long way from Kuss’ beginnings in Colorado, watching the Tour de France at the breakfast table in Durango.

He was a little boy during the Lance Armstrong era and times have changed. “I think a lot of people in the U.S. think ‘Armstrong doped, they’re probably still doping [now].’ Which is not true, but that’s their opinion and it’s hard to change that. Now, it’s quite a few years removed from what happened and people move on.”

The man from Durango is grateful to Americans fans for their support. “I know my parents are all the way across the ocean watching, I can feel that energy,” he says.

“I also read all the messages of support people send from the US. Messages like ‘I haven’t watched the Tour in x amount of years but now all the American riders doing it, I’m really excited.’ It’s really nice to see that.”