Sepp Kuss returns as kingmaker at the Tour de France: ‘The Giro was ideal preparation’

CAUTARETS, France – Different grand tour, same Sepp Kuss making mayhem in the mountains.

Just six weeks after he piloted Primož Roglič to the maglia rosa at the Giro d’Italia, Kuss is already making his presence felt at the Tour de France as one of the most the “super” of domestiques.

On Wednesday, Kuss delivered the early damage to Tadej Pogačar before his teammate Jonas Vingegaard launched a Pyrénéan raid that asserted his status as bib No.1.

Not bad so soon after Kuss powered through what was deemed one of the hardest final weeks of a Giro d’Italia in recent memory.

“The legs still feel pretty good,” Kuss told Velo ahead of stage 6. “I think the Giro was ideal preparation for the Tour. But we have to see, after a grand tour you can have some really good days, some lesser days.

“I feel good and consistent every day. Hopefully, I‘ll feel like that and the team will ride well every day.”

Kuss helped Roglič score Jumbo-Visma win its first grand tour at the 2019 Vuelta a España, and since then has played climber kingmaker at every three-weeker the Dutch team has won.

Whether it’s Roglič at the Vuelta or Giro, or Vingegaard at last year’s Tour, Kuss has been there.

“I don’t think about the stats so much,” Kuss said on his winning influence. “Every grand tour there’s a different group or different leader and it’s nice to be part of all those memories. There’s always a different story for each one.”

Kuss may have helped shape the narrative of the 2023 Tour de France already.

He pedaled the final pulls before Vingegaard landed his haymaker acceleration over stage 5’s Marie-Blanque.

And if the Giro served to sharpen Kuss’ climbing legs, there could be a lot more of the Coloradan to come.

“It’s motivating, especially with a guy like Jonas who’s so strong and needs a hard pace,” Kuss said of his driver-seat position in the mountain train.

“It’s a privilege to see him do it and to watch him fly by like you’re standing still.”

Vingegaard landed a one-minute hammerblow to Pogačar on Wednesday in an early statement of Jumbo-Visma intent.

But Kuss cautioned not to count out Jumbo-Visma’s archrival. He had a front-row seat of Pogačar’s Mercxian prowess at every grand tour the Slovenian started.

“I don’t know if he had a bad day or not, but the level overall is really high out there,” Kuss told the press. “It was a pretty high pace because I know that’s what Jonas needed, and Jonas just had another gear.

“If you can’t follow, you have to limit the losses a bit. He [Pogačar] was still riding well on the flat, I don’t think he exploded.”

If Pogačar does “explode” at any point in this Tour, history suggests Kuss might be there.

Sepp Kuss and his grand tour track record