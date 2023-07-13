‘Seventeen seconds is nothing’: Jumbo-Visma bracing for attacks from yellow jersey rival Tadej Pogačar

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

BELLEVILLE-EN-BEAUJOLAIS, France – Crocodiles, tigers, killer bees. We’ve heard a lot of animal vernacular recently at this Tour de France.

As the race enters the jagged Jura mountains in France’s southaast, it will be a real welcome to the jungle.

Having traded blows since day 1 in Bilbao, defending champion Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) are separated by 17 seconds ahead of Friday’s stage 13.

“Seventeen seconds is almost nothing. Win the stage, you get 10 seconds and maybe a few seconds more, so it’s nothing,” UAE Team Emirates sports director Marco Marcato told Velo.

Friday’s stage is a short route with a sharp finish, 137 kilometers between Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne and the Grand Colombier.

There is an uncategorized rise 40km before the finish that shouldn’t trouble any contenders before a ferocious finish on the hors-catégorie ascent, 17 kilometers at an average of 7.1%.

Potential for a grand Pog day on the Colombier

Tadej Pogačar attacked late in the stage to Puy de Dôme and gained some valuable seconds on the yellow jersey. (Photo: Gruber Images/Velo)

It’s fighting talk, though Jumbo-Visma is expecting UAE Emirates to take the initiative on stage 13.

“Maybe UAE will control the stage, that’s a possibility,” Jumbo-Visma sports director Frans Maassen said. “It’s difficult to say. If they do, they go for the win, want to take the bonus and maybe they think they are better with one climb to go than several climbs.”

Tadej Pogačar already tasted victory there in 2020, outsprinting Primož Roglič.

“I can’t wait to be there … this one will be full gas,” the Slovenian said Thursday afternoon.

Of course, he still has time to make up on Jonas Vingegaard, who is prepared.

“I’m ready for a big battle and hope to have my best legs,” the Tour de France leader said. “The climb is very hard, I’ve done it once and I think it will be a very decisive day.”

Better to be in front

Vingegaard holds a slender lead. (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates sports director Marcato suggests that Vingegaard’s week in yellow was spending a lot of energy.

“You have to go every day to the control and the press conference, you lose a bit of time but we try to make this as short as possible. But you have to be proud to wear the yellow jersey,” his Jumbo-Visma counterpart Maassen said. “We are still ahead. It’s always better to have an advantage than have to close the gap.”

Vingegaard gained his advantage on stage 5, attacking up and over the Col de Marie-Blanque and gapping Pogačar by 64 seconds. That day, it looked like nobody could hang with him. Though Pogačar took back time on stage 6 and 9, the memory of that afternoon has not faded.

“We have the experience already of when Tadej was dropped by Vingegaard. In my opinion, we have to be careful and see day by day how the feeling is, and see how they play with us,” Marcato said.

Satellite riders and sacrifice

Adam Yates, Pogačar’s right-hand man

Both favorites will need their teams and satellite riders around them and climbing strongly.

Jumbo-Visma can rely on do-it-all Wout van Aert and Wilco Kelderman to support or whittle down the front group. UAE-Team Emirates have former King of the Mountains Rafal Majka and Felix Grosschartner in their ranks.

Their expected last men in the mountains are both inside the race’s top 11 overall on GC. Vingegaard has Sepp Kuss as his mountain marauder, while Pogačar has stage 1 winner Adam Yates at hand. The Briton sits in sixth place overall, 4:39 down.

“He’s an extra card that we can use, we are really confident in Adam,” Marcato says. “He can also be really good in Paris in the GC. There’s the opportunity, or we need him to sacrifice a bit for Tadej to win the Tour, and we have no choice … he can be useful for our tactics. It depends on the situation.”

Mind the mind games

Maassen does not think Pogačar’s loss of training, due to his fractured wrist in April, will affect him in the race’s final week.

“He’s really strong and he’s showed already that he’s the big favorite,” he said.

It’s an interesting psychological gambit; Jumbo-Visma DS Arthur van Dongen also called the Slovenian the “favorite” after stage 9.

Both squads are well aware of these mind games, the tidbits sports directors or even riders throw out to the media in a bid to gain a tiny psychological advantage.

“We see what they say, we follow that,” Maassen said. “We do our own thing and they do the same. Of course, you have the [important] mental thing that you believe in yourself that you can do it. We think we can.”

Attacking the Alps

The Tour enters the Alps at the weekend. Stage 14 on Saturday sees a more mountain-packed day to Morzine, with three category 1 climbs before the hors-catégorie Col de Joux Plane, 11.6km at 8.5 percent

It concludes with a 9km descent to the finish in Morzine and could well see bigger time differences than the Grand Colombier.

Sunday’s stage 15 also has over 4,000 meters of climbing, up and down all day, with a steep final 10 kilometers into Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc.

“It will be a big battle between the two and it’s all about how the feeling is that day. We have a strong team but in the end, it’s all about Jonas’ legs,” Maassen said.

Let’s see if the law of the jungle prevails. By Sunday afternoon, we should know a little more about which rare beast will be top dog in Paris.