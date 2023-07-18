Spring in the Alps

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

When the Théàtre des Champs Élysées opened in 1913, it was the place to be seen for the well-to-do of Paris. So an opening night for a new production by the Ballet Russes, choreographed by star dancer Vaslav Nijinsky and scored by composer Igor Stravinsky, was an exciting moment.

The crowd expected a lavish feast for the senses. After the success of his ballet scores The Firebird (1910), and Petrushka (1911), Stravinsky had a solid reputation. The 31 year old, however, was nervous. He knew that The Rite of Spring was a different proposition altogether. More avant garde, more raw, more discordant.

As soon as the curtain went up and the orchestra launched into the first notes, people in the audience began shouting in protest. The noise grew. The dancers could barely hear the music. Nijinsky clambered onto a chair to shout out the rhythm to his troupe. Stravinsky gripped Nijinsky’s coat tails to stop the choreographer falling off the chair.

The scandal lasted long after that chaotic opening night. The Rite of Spring was one of those rare moments in art when something new comes along that is so shocking no one knows quite how to react. The Parisian audience was disturbed by Stravinsky’s new direction. This was edgy music. It seemed virtually out of control.

When he wrote the piece, Stravinsky looked back to the Russian folk songs of his youth in St. Petersburg. These were songs that celebrated pagan rituals, played on home-made instruments with great energy. Transferred to the sophisticated instruments of a modern orchestra, the effect was weirdly strained and uncomfortable. The piece is structured unusually too, with different teams of instruments alternating, then coming together at the end in a huge clashing crescendo of sound.

Stravinsky was born and raised in Russia but his career as a composer brought him to France. The success of The Firebird enabled him to work in Paris. Between 1910 and 1914, his family spent their summers in Russia and their winters in the Swiss town of Clarens, on the north shore of Lac Leman. Stravinsky and his wife Katherina Nosenko had four children. In 1915 they moved to Morges, on Lake Geneva, and from there often traveled to Passy, where this year’s Tour de France restarts after its second rest day.

Today the Lac de Passy is a popular leisure destination, a beautiful stretch of blue-green water underneath the snowy caps of the Mont Blanc range. A hundred years ago the wealthy residents of the Haute Savoie bathed in its crystal clear waters in the hope that it would bring them good health.

Stravinsky lived to the age of 88, passing away in New York City in 1971. A long life, though one marked by tragedy. In 1938 Katharina and their daughters Ludmila and Maria Milena were admitted to a sanatorium in Annemasse, near Passy, all suffering from tuberculosis. Only Maria Milena survived. In 1939 Igor Stravinsky too was admitted to a sanatorium in the Alps at nearby Sancellemoz, where Marie Curie had spent her last months in 1934.

After his recovery, Stravinsky moved to the United States, settling in Hollywood, where he hoped the climate would be beneficial for his health. He remarried and over time built a new life in California at the center of a group of writers, artists and intellectuals. By then the near-riot in Paris in 1913 must have seemed just a quaint memory. His career was forged in the great cities of St. Petersburg, Paris, Los Angeles and New York.

Yet the beauty of the French and Swiss Alps was the backdrop to some of his happiest, and darkest, moments.