Tour de France stage 10 video highlights: Pello Bilbao’s big day

The fortunes of Bahrain-Victorious turned in an instant on stage 10 of the Tour de France thanks to a huge effort from Pello Bilbao.

The Basque rider survived from a break full of heavy hitters and timed his sprint to perfection from the final six riders to take a momentous first career Tour stage win, one which he dedicated to his late teammate Gino Mäder who passed away in a crash last month.

And at the same time, he got right back into the GC hunt, launching his standing from 11th to fifth after taking 3 minutes on the other top GC riders, who all rode in together.

Enjoy the highlights from one of the top stages at the Tour so far this year.

