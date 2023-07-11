DAILY TOUR NEWSLETTER

Tour de France

Tour de France
Tour de France

Tour de France stage 10 video highlights: Pello Bilbao’s big day

The Bahrain-Victorious rider revived the GC hopes of his team by vaulting into fifth place overall after picking up the stage win from the break.

The fortunes of Bahrain-Victorious turned in an instant on stage 10 of the Tour de France thanks to a huge effort from Pello Bilbao.

The Basque rider survived from a break full of heavy hitters and timed his sprint to perfection from the final six riders to take a momentous first career Tour stage win, one which he dedicated to his late teammate Gino Mäder who passed away in a crash last month.

And at the same time, he got right back into the GC hunt, launching his standing from 11th to fifth after taking 3 minutes on the other top GC riders, who all rode in together.

Enjoy the highlights from one of the top stages at the Tour so far this year.

Also read: Tour de France stage 10: Pello Bilbao strikes for stage win and GC gains to revive Bahrain-Victorious

