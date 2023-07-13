Tour de France stage 13: Grand Colombier turns focus back on GC

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 13 — Friday, July 14

Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier

Distance: 137.8km (85.6 miles)

Profile: Mountaintop finish

Stage 13: A big test for the best climbers

To underline the fact that this Tour is very climbing-oriented, all five major French mountain ranges have been included this year.

After the Pyrénées and the Massif Central in the opening week, and before the upcoming stages in the Alps and Vosges, stage 13 heads into the Jura, where the riders will take on the Grand Colombier.

It’s not a high altitude climb, but at 17.4 kilometers it’s one of the longer climbs this year, and though the average grade is 7.1 percent, there are three pitches as steep as 14 percent and a double-digit finishing stretch.

Stage favorites: Pogačar, Vingegaard, or a surprise?

Thibaut Pinot would have the entire French nation partying if he were to win on Bastille Day (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

In 2020, the same summit finish resulted in a close sprint between Tadej Pogačar and Primož Roglič, while the top six riders finished within 15 seconds of each other.

Three years later, will Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) or Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) take command, or will this Fourteenth of July national holiday inspire one of the French climbers Romain Bardet (Team DSM-Firmenich), David Gaudu or Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) to cause an upset? Pinot showed signs of improving form on stage 12, but will have something left in the tank one day later?

Grand Colombier and a curious mountains jersey link

Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne may have a population of just 5,000, but it has a handball, football and archery scene, as well as a history of big cycling events. This first-time Tour stage town has already hosted the Critérium du Dauphiné, Paris-Nice, the Tour de l’Ain and the Tour de l’Avenir on several occasions.

Last year it was the start of a stage in the Tour de l’Ain won by Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ). Ten years previously Dutch rider Moreno Hofland triumphed there on stage 2 of the 2012 Tour de l’Avenir. Decades earlier, the 1906 Tour de France field included Charles Perraud, a rider born in the town.

Stage end location Grand Colombier is the highest point of the Bugey region, located in the south of the Jura mountain range. Described by Tour organizers ASO as ‘on the way to becoming one of the classic climbs’ of the event, it was only scaled for the first time in the 2012 Tour.

It has been ridden during four Tour stages in all, with Thomas Voeckler first to the top in 2012, Rafal Majka summiting ahead of the other riders in 2016 and Warren Barguil doing likewise the following year.

The first summit finish there was in 2020, when Tadej Pogačar triumphed. Interestingly, those four riders all went on to win the King of the Mountains in those editions of the Tour.

The climb was also used in the 1980 Tour de l’Avenir, with the Russian rider Sergei Soukhoroutchenkov proving best. Five stages in all in the Tour de l’Ain have ended at the summit. Thibaut Pinot was the winner the last two occasions, being best in 2011 and 2019.

Thomas Voeckler ended the 2012 race as the King of the Mountains, and was first to the top of the Grand Colombier during that Tour (Photo: Tim de Waele)

Culture and food

Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne’s small size doesn’t seem to impact too much culturally; it hosts shows as part of the larger La Ronde des Mots festival each year, has the National Festival of Contemporary Amateur Theatre, plus the Musicales du Parc des Oiseaux shows in August and September.

The wider region around Grand Colombier is also busy. Events include a snow festival in January, the fêtes des “fours banaux” (old bread ovens dating from the Middle Ages and the Renaissance), concerts and shows as part of the Summer in Château de Clermont and a Nomade Reggae Festival in August.

In terms of food, Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne is known for the Painillon de Châtillon delicacy, a saffron-flavoured delicacy made by the town’s Ursuline nuns and reputed to have anti-malarial properties. The tweaked modern recipe includes almond cream and is coated with chocolate.

Grand Colombier’s offerings include Bugey truffle, savoury (a walnut and onion tart), plus the Tome de Belley, Pavé d’Affinois, and Comté in Arvière-en-Valromey cheeses.

Schedule

Start time (13.45 CET, 7.45 a.m. EST, 4.45 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.22 CET, 11.22 a.m. EST, 8.22 a.m. WST)