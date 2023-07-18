Tour de France stage 16 video highlights

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

After a deadlocked two weeks of racing over thousands of kilometers that put the two GC leaders just 10 seconds apart, Jonas Vingegaard blew apart the Tour de France in just 22 kilometers.

The defending champion went on a tear today on the sole time trial of the race, nearly eliminating the two-minute staggered start gap between himself and Pogačar to take 1’38” total. The overall gap now stands at 1’48”, a massive canyon to cross for Pogačar with only two mountain stages remaining.

But if one thing should be clear by now, it’s to never count out Pogačar.