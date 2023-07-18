DAILY TOUR NEWSLETTER

Tour de France

Photo: HOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images
Tour de France

Tour de France stage 16 video highlights

The race's sole TT opens things up.

After a deadlocked two weeks of racing over thousands of kilometers that put the two GC leaders just 10 seconds apart, Jonas Vingegaard blew apart the Tour de France in just 22 kilometers.  

The defending champion went on a tear today on the sole time trial of the race, nearly eliminating the two-minute staggered start gap between himself and Pogačar to take 1’38” total. The overall gap now stands at 1’48”, a massive canyon to cross for Pogačar with only two mountain stages remaining. 

But if one thing should be clear by now, it’s to never count out Pogačar.

