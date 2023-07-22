Tour de France stage 21: An Olympic taster before a huge sprint into Paris

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 21 — Sunday, July 23

Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines to Paris (Champs-Élysées)

Distance: 117.5km (73 miles)

Profile: Flat stage

Stage 21: Last hurrah for the world’s top sprinters

Because the Paris Olympics has pushed the 2024 Tour de France finishing town to Nice in the south of France, the organizers decided to celebrate the coming of the Games to the French capital with an Olympic-themed finale this year.

So, stage 21 will start 25km outside Paris at the National Velodrome, which will host the Olympic track events.

The early part of the stage crosses the Yvelines department, where many of the Olympic road events will take place, before the riders tackle the last categorized climb, the Pavé des Gardes, and head into the city for the traditional laps around the Champs-Élysées.

Stage favorites: The big names, but without the record-chaser

Cavendish won in 2011, and on three other occasions. He’s missing in Paris, though, so who will it be?

After some early stage hijinks, celebration, and relaxing, things get serious one more time as it nears the cobbled finish on the Champs-Élysées.

Given the difficulty of this Tour, there’ll be fewer sprinters and their teams to control the final kilometers, so there might be a surprise stage winner. Perhaps a breakaway group will go the distance, something that has only happened four times since the Tour first finished on the Champs in 1975.

Had Mark Cavendish stayed in the race, winning the final stage of his final Tour would have seen him notch up a fifth on the Champs Élysées and the all-time Tour stage win record. Without him, Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) will look to add to his stage win there last year. Others such as Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) and 2017 Champs Élysées victor Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) will be determined to hit the line first, as will a number of other riders who may not be as fast as Philipsen but will search for a way to beat him.

The sprinters’ world championships

This will only be Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines’ second time hosting the Tour, but there is a reason for the lack of a long link the race. It is actually a new town and an agglomeration community, one of the original five villes nouvelles (new towns) of Paris, and was built from a greenfield site starting in the 1960s. Since then its population has grown to a quarter of a million.

The town has had a velodrome since 2014, which is the home of the French Cycling Federation. The town will host the track and BMX events in the 2024 Olympic Games, having previously hosted the track world championships in 2015 and 2022. Its prior appearance in the Tour was in 1986, when it was the finish of a team time trial won by Lauren Fignon’s Super U squad.

Paris needs no introduction, being the capital of France and a regular on the Tour ever since the first edition was held in 1903. Interestingly next year will be the first time ever that the race will not finish in Paris, with the Olympics there leading the organizer to instead select Nice as the end point.

The famous Champs Élysées finish is regarded as the unofficial world championships for sprinters. The famous avenue was first used in 1975, with the Belgian Walter Godefroot winning. Mark Cavendish has the record for stage victories, clocking up four between 2009 and 2012.

Greg LeMond won the only Tour time trial stage ever held on the Champs Élysées, triumphing in 1989 and taking the race overall.

Culture and food

Saint-Quentin’s youth as a city means it is bereft of the same kind of cultural sights as many of the Tour’s other towns. However it has hosted the French Open golf tournament and the Ryder Cup, and has plenty of festivals each year.

Paris is, of course, crammed full of cultural sights. The Eiffel tower was constructed from 1887 to 1889 as the centerpiece of the 1889 World’s Fair, and was originally due to be dismantled 20 years later. However that decision was reversed and it has become one of the most famous structures in the world.

Notre Dame cathedral was Paris’ tallest structure until the completion of the Eiffel tower and is also world-renowned. It had an estimated 12 million visitors annually until a fire broke out in 2019. It is undergoing restoration and will reopen next year.

Paris is full of fine dining and has 118 Michelin star restaurants. Given that, it may be peculiar that it is famous for button mushrooms, which nowadays are widely available and hardly the most exotic of food.

However their origins are very interesting: they were first cultivated under King Louis XIV in Versailles. The 1847 book “Traité de la culture des champignons” by Victor Parquet said that a Parisian farmer named Chambry discovered some growing in an old quarry near his Parisian garden around 1814.

Observing how they were thriving underground, he decided to deliberately cultivate them in those conditions. They benefited from the darkness and year-round mild temperatures and his business thrived. Other farmers followed suit and soon the catacombs and quarries of south Paris were used for this purpose.

As they are the easiest variety to grow in a mushroom house, the crop known as Agaricus bisporus has spread worldwide and is now mainly produced in China and the United States. Like the Tour de France itself, the so-called Champignon de Paris also enjoy worldwide fame.

Schedule

Start time (16.30 CET, 10.30 a.m. EST, 7.30 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (19.37 CET, 13.37 a.m. EST, 10.37 a.m. WST)