Tour de France stage 7 video highlights: Two eras meet as Philipsen takes on Cavendish

Mark Cavendish went agonizingly close to a historic 35th Tour de France stage win on Friday, ending up in a head to head won by Jasper Philipsen.

Cavendish came from a long, long way back, launched early and may well have reached the line first, but had gear problems which forced him to sit down during the sprint and took the edge off his speed.

Philipsen was able to get by before the line, netting his third stage win of this year’s Tour and tightening his grip on the green jersey.

Other chances remain, but the number of opportunities are dwindling with each passing sprint.

