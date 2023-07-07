Tour de France stage 8: The punchiest sprinters have their day – can Cavendish be there?

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 8 — Saturday, July 8

Libourne to Limoges

Distance: 200.7km (124.7 miles)

Profile: Rolling to flat stage

Stage 8: An uphill sprint to the line

Most stages into Limoges have taken place a few days from the end of the Tour when the GC has been settled. So, breakaways have been successful—with a solo rider usually taking the win.

The only time Limoges featured in the opening week, seven years ago, it was on stage 4 and resulted in a field sprint won narrowly by Germany’s Marcel Kittel from Frenchman Bryan Coquard. That was on a flat stretch of highway on the north side of town.

This year, with the sprinters’ teams again largely intact, they’ll make sure there’s another mass finish in Limoges.

Stage favorites: Finish suits a particular type of sprinter

Caleb Ewan is hoping to land his first Tour de France stage win since 2020. (Photo by Mark Van Hecke/Getty Images)

The stage finish is located after a short climb that rises in steps, with the last 700 meters kicking up at a 4- to 5-percent grade. That will favor the lighter-built sprinters, including Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny), Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan), Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) and Bryan Coquard, the Cofidis sprinter still seeking his first Tour stage win.

Cavendish went close to a record 35th stage victory on Friday, being pipped by triple stage-winner Jasper Philipsen. He and the others will hope that the undulating run-in might blunt the Alpecin-Deceuninck rider’s speed, or even see him off altogether.

Anquetil amongst past stage winners

Libourne is located at the confluence of the Isle and Dordogne rivers and is the wine-making capital of the northern Gironde region.

It has hosted the Tour de France on five previous occasions, with the most recent being in 2021. Matej Mohoric won into the town at the end of stage 19, while Wout van Aert won the following day’s time trial from there to Saint-Émilion.

Back in 1957 the first visit of the Tour to Libourne also saw it as the stage start for a time trial, with Jacques Anquetil winning into Bordeaux en route to the first of his five Tour wins. In 1992 it hosted a team time trial won by Panasonic.

Limoges was founded around 10 BC under the name of Augustoritum, and became an important Gallo-Roman city. Prior to that, the area was close to the capital of the Gaulish people of the Lemovices.

Modern Limoges has played an important part in the region of sport, with the local basketball club Limoges CSP winning several French championships plus the European championship in 1993. The city has been a Tour de France stage town on 15 occasions, with past winners including Lance Armstrong’s solo stage win, days after his Motorola teammate Fabio Casartelli died in a crash.

In 2016 Marcel Kittel’s stage win ahead of Bryan Coquard was the ninth of his 14 stage wins.

Jacques Anquetil in action. He won the TT stage from Libourne in 1957. Photo: AFP

Culture and food

Libourne’s cultural features include the annual Fest’arts (International Festival of Street Arts) plus its festival of detective literature.

Limoges, being bigger, offers quite a number of festivals, including the Francophonies en Limousin (theatre), Danse Émoi, the Webdesign International Festival, the Urb’aka street arts festival and Christmas in Limoges.

Food specialities of the Libourne area include the Confit de porc libournais, a pork confit which is similar to enchaud or enchaux.

The Limoges area is known for Limousin cattle, a special breed celebrated for its meat.

Schedule

Start time (12.30 p.m. CET, 6.30 a.m. EST, 3.30 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.19 CET, 11.19 a.m. EST, 8.19 a.m. WST)