Tour de France stage 9: The latest standings and video highlights

The Tour de France’s return to the legendary Puy de Dôme climb after a 35 year absence was as dramatic as expected, with Sunday’s stage seeing a tense duel between the breakaway riders for the stage win and the general classification contenders for the yellow jersey.

American rider Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar Team) struck out from a 14 man breakaway group with 48km remaining, had over a minute starting the final climb and was still clear going under the kite. However in heartbreak for him, he was overhauled by Michael Woods (Israel Premier Tech) with 450 metres to go after the Canadian made up a 1’38 deficit inside the final 10km.

Woods immediately dropped him for the stage win, the first such Tour victory of his career. Behind, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) again was best in the mountains, launching a huge attack 1.5km from the line and gapping each of his main rivals, including gaining a handful of seconds on the yellow jersey Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).

