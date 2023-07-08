Tour de France stage 9: A long awaited return to a place of Tour legend

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 9 — Sunday, July 9

Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to Puy de Dôme

Distance: 182.4km (113 miles)

Profile: Mountaintop finish

Stage 9: One of the Tour’s most iconic summit finishes reappears

The Puy de Dôme, an iconic volcanic peak that’s seen a dozen stage victories since the first by Fausto Coppi in 1952, is returning to the Tour de France after an absence of 35 years.

It’s most famed for the 1964 duel between Jacques Anquetil and Raymond Poulidor, so it’s appropriate that the Puy’s comeback stage is starting at the late Poulidor’s adopted hometown of St. Léonard-de-Noblat.

The stage will head east on the rolling roads of Limousin and Auvergne before dropping to Clermont-Ferrand to make the 5-kilometer, 7.5-percent main road climb up to a plateau before turning right toward the Puy de Dôme itself. Cycling up the road that wraps around the mountain was stopped after a cog railway was installed (similar to the one up Pike’s Peak in Colorado) to take tourists to the top.

“The climb of the Puy de Dôme is a childhood dream for me,” confided local rider Rémi Cavagna, the 2021 French road champion. “I used to walk up the mule track, because bikes have always been banned from the climb. Although I’ve flouted the ban once or twice.”

Stage favorites: The yellow jersey is up for grabs

59 years after its most famous battle, will the Puy de Dôme result in another huge clash? (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

The last 4.5km rise at a steady 12 percent on a road that narrows to only 3 meters (10 feet) wide. As a result, no spectators will be allowed on the mountain and no race vehicles will be allowed between the lead group and the chasers. As for the media, they (including the TV commentators) will work from the foot of the mountain at the Charade motor-racing circuit.

So, instead of the 100,000 fans that lined the mountain road to watch Poulidor and Anquetil half a century ago, only a handful of people will witness in person the prestigious 2023 winner, whether it’s Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) or another top climber.

Extinct volcano produces cycling fireworks

The start town of Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat is a Unesco World Heritage Site as part of the Compostela routes in France. It is also important to cycling’s heritage, having become the adopted town of Poulidor. He lived in the town for many years until his passing in 2019 at 83 years of age. A street is named after him there, a tribute to one of France’s most popular-ever sportsmen.

The Puy de Dôme is an extinct volcano, a tree-covered mountain with a very distinctive appearance and featuring a narrow road winding around the dome. This year sees it become a stage finish for the 14th time, with past winners there including Fausto Coppi, Federico Bahamontes, Julio Jimenez and Luis Ocaña, who was successful in 1971 and en route to Tour victory in 1973. Joop Zoetemelk won in 1976 and 1978, with Johnny Weltz first to the top when the mountain was last featured in the Tour in 1988.

However the mountain is most famous for the historic duel between Poulidor and Jacques Anquetil in 1964. The two went shoulder to shoulder, elbow to elbow in a ferocious battle, with Poulidor finally breaking his rival close to the summit. He narrowed the gap in the general classification to just 14 seconds, but ultimately finished 55 seconds back in Paris.

Jacques Anquetil (L) and compatriot Raymond Poulidor had a superb duel almost 60 years ago. (Photo by STAFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Culture and food

Almost 2,000 years ago, the Puy de Dôme was the site of the Temple of Mercury. Constructed around 140 AD, this was the largest mountain temple in Roman Gaul and was dedicated to the protector of travelers and merchants. It is regarded as among the most important pilgrimage sanctuaries of the Western Roman Empire. The remains of the temple were discovered during the 19th century and nowadays an interactive tour including films, models and games is available to visitors to the Temple Observatory.

In terms of food, start town Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat is known for marzipan, candied prunes and other sweets. Truffade is a typical dish from the Puy de Dôme, eaten many years ago by the shepherds who would spent long months in the mountains. It consists of well roasted potatoes in a pan, fresh tomme cheese plus salt and pepper for seasoning. It is served with Auvergne cured ham and green salad.

Schedule

Start time (13.30 CET, 7.30 a.m. EST, 4.30 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (18.18 CET, 12.18 a.m. EST, 9.18 a.m. WST)