Tour de France stage 1 finale video highlights: Sibling rivalry

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The opening stage of the Tour de France was one for the record books, with an unprecedented one-two for twins Adam and Simon Yates. The brothers broke clear on the descent off the Côte de Pike, minutes after Adam lit the race up with a searing attack and dragged teammate Tadej Pogačar and two others clear.

The stage was billed as possibly the hardest-ever opener to the Tour and saw plenty of action, a long-distance breakaway move which fought for the King of the Mountains points, an American wearer of that jersey at the end of the day, and an unfortunate crash which took two general classification contenders out of the running.

It finished with a tussle for the stage win between the two Yates brothers, which you can see in the video below. A full stage report is here.