Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

DAILY TOUR NEWSLETTER

Don’t miss a moment with daily Tour de France updates from Velo.

Sign Up Now

DAILY TOUR NEWSLETTER

Don’t miss a moment with daily Tour de France updates from Velo.

Sign Up Now

Tour de France

VeloNews Road Road Racing Tour de France
Tour de France

Tour de France stage 1 finale video highlights: Sibling rivalry

Adam and Simon Yates light up opening stage as two GC names crash out of contention.

Join Velo

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Velo

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The opening stage of the Tour de France was one for the record books, with an unprecedented one-two for twins Adam and Simon Yates. The brothers broke clear on the descent off the Côte de Pike, minutes after Adam lit the race up with a searing attack and dragged teammate Tadej Pogačar and two others clear.

The stage was billed as possibly the hardest-ever opener to the Tour and saw plenty of action, a long-distance breakaway move which fought for the King of the Mountains points, an American wearer of that jersey at the end of the day, and an unfortunate crash which took two general classification contenders out of the running.

It finished with a tussle for the stage win between the two Yates brothers, which you can see in the video below. A full stage report is here.

Stay On Topic

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

One Way South

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon