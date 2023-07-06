Tadej Pogačar comes back swinging in Tour de France duel with Jonas Vingegaard: ‘It’s going to be a big fight every day’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

CUTARAETS, France – Tadej Pogačar played it smart to keep his Tour de France alive Thursday.

Pogačar pounced late in stage 6’s Pyrénéan triple header in a rapid rebound from the hammering he was handed by Jonas Vingegaard just 24 hours before.

With a 10th stage win and 24 second time gain, Pogačar scored a timely mojo-boost when he went solo to the line atop the Cautarets summit.

“I wouldn’t say it’s revenge, but it’s sweet to win today and take some time back. I feel a little bit relieved and I feel much better now,” Pogačar said at the finish.

Pogačar is now just 25 seconds back on new yellow jersey Vingegaard and perfectly poised for a string of sprint and hilly stages through the rest of this week.

He’s free of the burden of the maillot jaune and in range for a GC raid.

“I would say now it is almost perfect, the gap,” Pogačar said. “It is going to be a big, big battle until the last stage, I think.”

Pogačar is well-known for his wild long-range moves and attacking verve.

But after he took a battering from Vingegaard and Jumbo-Visma on stage 5, Pogačar opted for patience Thursday.

“I thought when Jumbo started pulling on the Tourmalet that if Jonas is the same guy as yesterday, we can pack the bags and go home,” Pogačar said at his winner’s press conference. “I was thinking ‘Just go full gas to the top’. I stayed on the wheel and played it smart today.”

Pogačar might have been hoping to do more damage to his Danish archrival when he made his winning move just kilometers from the line Thursday.

But after spending time couped on an indoor trainer and racing only two times since he fractured his wrist at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Pogačar will take any gain as a big win.

“My shape is coming along every day,” he said. “We must not give up, and must ride like this to the end. It’s going to be a big fight every day.”

‘You can have plan A, B, C, D, but 100 things can happen’

Jumbo-Visma piled pressure onto Pogačar for a second day straight. (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

If Thursday’s stage showed Pogačar’s legs are returning to the strength that earned him 61 career wins, it also showed he might have to keep riding clever at this Tour de France.

Jumbo-Visma forged its 2022 Tour de France victory in a strategic masterstroke on the Galibier and Granon, and is working similar moves so far this summer.

Domestiques de luxe Wout van Aert, Wilco Kelderman, and Sepp Kuss were all involved deep into the final of Thursday’s stage to leave Pogačar’s white jersey lost in a swarm of bees.

But sometimes, instinct can overrule even the best-laid plan.

“You can have plan A, B, C, D, the whole alphabet, but 100 things can happen,” Pogačar said.

“Yesterday we also had a plan but we missed the plan. Jumbo followed their plan today probably, but in cycling it’s difficult to follow the tactics because there are so many circumstances to think of.”