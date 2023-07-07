Tadej Pogačar doesn’t fall for Jumbo-Visma’s trap this time

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Jumbo-Visma sport directors must have had visions of a repeat of last year’s “Coup on the Granon” running through their collective minds at the start of Thursday’s sixth stage across the ripsaw profile in the Pyrénées.

After they put Tadej Pogačar on the ropes in the first touch with the high mountains of the Tour de France on Wednesday, the “Killer Bee’s” were ready to finish off the job.

Pogačar looked like he was punch-drunk following his 1-minute losses Wednesday, and Jumbo-Visma management must have imagined a knock-out punch when they traced their fingers over Thursday’s lumpy profile that snaked up the mighty Col du Tourmalet and coiled at the end of the Cat. 1 summit at Cauteret.

The old saying goes, when a rider is down, don’t wait for them to get back up before piling on. Many a Tour de France rider has opted to wait for the “right time” to finish off a rival, only to become the victims themselves.

If Pogačar looked wobbly on his knees Wednesday, it was fair game for Jumbo-Visma to try to bury him for good Thursday.

Though not exactly the same, Thursday’s stage had all the ingredients of a repeat of last year’s Tour-winning tactical masterpiece the team laid trap on Pogačar over the legendary Col du Galibier ahead of the Cat. 1 Granon summit.

Though Thursday’s stage came in the first week rather than at the midway mark in last year, many of the basic elements were there. And it was obvious Thursday that Jumbo-Visma was trying to conjure up another coup d’état.

With the Tourmalet looming on the horizon, Jumbo-Visma repeated many of the same chess moves as last year on the road to Granon. It unleashed Belgian bulldozer Wout van Aert up the road early. Eternal wingman Sepp Kuss was waiting in the wings to turn the screws, and the rest of the “Yellow Jackets” hovered in menacing mass across tarmac.

This time, though, Pogačar didn’t take the bait.

Last year on the Galibier, an over-confident and perhaps inexperienced Pogačar lost concentration, tried to counter every move, and then found himself gapped and gasping just as Vingegaard came over the top in a master-class acceleration that altered the race permanently.

On Thursday, a smarter, wiser Pogačar stayed glued on the wheel up the Tourmalet. He didn’t have to move, and for once, he didn’t.

Post-stage pundits were aflutter about how Jumbo-Visma played it wrong, saying that Vingegaard went too hard and spent his teammates up the Tourmalet before squeezing the full lethal effectiveness out of them.

One eye was on the yellow jersey, and Jumbo-Visma wanted to jettison Jai Hindley on the Tourmalet, so that box was checked.

But Jumbo-Visma wanted more. Of course, if Pogačar was truly suffering, gapping him on the Tourmalet would have been the tactical gambit.

Pogačar wasn’t about to fall for the same trick twice.

Either someone smart is barking in his ear, or Pogačar took some harsh lessons from the shootout on the Granon last summer.

Jonas Vingegaard is back in yellow, but with a slimmer lead than he was hoping for. (Photo: Gruber Images/Velo)

Rather than attacking for the sake of attacking, Pogačar saved all of his matches for one effective missile blast at the right moment when it would prove most lethal.

Perhaps still under-cooked due to his wrist injury, Pogacar was stunned Wednesday, and he was quietly determined to right the wrong.

On Thursday, there was no hint of panic in Pogačar, and none of the bravado of last year’s unabashed strutting that eventually caught him out on the road to Granon.

Pogačar pounced with such force at just under 3km it looked like he’d rip the pedals off his bike. Vingegaard couldn’t answer, and was in a desperate chase to limit the losses.

There are hints that Jumbo-Visma doesn’t quite look as strong as last summer. Kuss is coming off the Giro, and Van Aert looks a little off his bullying best of 2022.

Another key missing ingredient? Primož Roglič. Pogačar knows he only has to mark one Jumbo-Visma wheel, not two.

This is Vingegaard’s first year without the Slovenian captain leading the charge, and we’ll see if pressure rolls off him as easily as it does from Pogačar. Every rider handles stress and pressure differently.

Pogačar laughs his way through life and says bike racing is like a video game. Vingegaard is more tightly wound, more introverted, and seems to absorb the energy around him rather than deflect it.

Vingegaard’s back in yellow, yes, but the champagne isn’t on ice yet inside the Jumbo-Visma.

The team was hoping to knock out Pogačar, and instead they were the ones with the bloody nose.

Pogačar punched back, and pretty much evened the scoreboard.

Those 25 seconds to Vingegaard are almost inconsequential with more than two weeks still left to go, yet Jumbo-Visma now packs the weight and responsibility of the yellow jersey. Pogačar can ride the fumes until Le Puy de Dome on Sunday for the Tour’s next round.

So far in this Tour, Pogačar is racing with newfound finesse, picking up time bonuses in the opening two stages, and countering Thursday when a panicked rider might have buckled.

And what happened Thursday is just what this Tour de France needed.

The first week isn’t even over yet. What no one wants is someone galloping away with everything too early. Vingegaard still has the advantage with the yellow jersey, meaning that Pogačar will have to attack to wrestle it away.

It sets up that generational, two-horse race that everyone wants, and we’re barely out of the first bend.

The odds are now back to even.