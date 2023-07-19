Tadej Pogačar in perdition: ‘This was one of my worst days on the bike’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

COURCHEVEL, France – Within 24 hours, Tadej Pogačar has gone from fighting tooth-and-nail for Tour de France victory to battling to stay on the podium.

Stage 17 was a day from hell for the Slovenian. It started badly as he crashed early in the stage, bloodying his knee.

His weak state was clear when he was dropped with 12 kilometers to climb on the day’s final climb, the lofty Col de la Loze. And then, soon afterward, there was that radio message to his team.

“I’m gone. I’m dead.”

For the rest of the stage, he labored in the company of teammate Marc Soler, losing over five and a half minutes to Jonas Vingegaard by the finish.

“This is of course a very big disappointment, and definitely not what I wanted at the start of the stage,” Pogačar said ashen at the line. “I don’t know what happened. I must say, today was one of my worst days on the bike.

“I think even the stage to the Granon [in 2022, where he lost three minutes to Jonas Vingegaard], I was much much better than today. But I had to keep fighting. In the end, Marc Soler really pushed me to my limits.”

His face at times as pale as his white jersey for best young rider, Pogačar was running on empty.

“I tried to eat as much as possible but it was like nothing goes in my legs, everything just stays in my stomach,” he said.

“I felt really empty after three and a half hours, so I was really empty at the bottom of the climb. If I didn’t have such great support around me, I was already thinking I’d lose the podium today.”

It led to a tactical change. Having started off with aggressive intentions, UAE-Team Emirates decided to follow other teams. Marc Soler saw the warning signs.

“When I dropped back with some water for him, he told me ‘I’m not feeling great,’” Soler said at the finish.

By the end of the day on the steep ramp up to Courchevel Altiport, the losses were fatal for any lingering Tour de France hopes.

There’s now a 7:35 chasm between him and Vingegaard, although Pogačar remains second. He leads teammate Adam Yates in third place by 3:10, with Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) almost four and a half minutes behind him.

“I hope to recover in the next two days,” Pogačar said. “And if we can aim for a stage 20 win inside the team and keep the podium with me and Adam, that’s a good finish.”

Marc Soler helped Tadej Pogačar hugely during the stage and had a word of encouragement for him at the finish line. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

UAE’s Mauro Gianetti: ‘That’s not Tadej’

Reflecting at the team bus, UAE-Team Emirates principal Mauro Gianetti said: “Frankly, that’s the first time [I’ve seen him like that]. But I think it’s something Tadej will take things from. It’s a question of self-knowledge.

“We are still second in the overall after a very difficult stage. With his class, he knew how to handle a bad day and limit his losses,” he said.

“We knew very well that it was a grueling stage. It’s normal to be really tired and empty. So we worked and all our entourage worked [to support him], because that is not Tadej Pogačar. That’s the situation he found himself in because of a series of things.”

Pogačar’s broken wrist at Liège-Bastogne-Liège affected his preparation.

“The training base was not ideal. We knew he maybe wasn’t at 100 percent, that he was going to progress in this Tour, and it progressed well. Yesterday, he still did a good time-trial. Maybe not the best, he could perhaps have done better.

“Maybe his morale took a bit of a blow. Also, with the crash near the start of the stage, that didn’t help,” he said.

Speaking post-stage, Pogačar was not sure whether the fall had affected him.

“I don’t know,” he said, when asked if it was a factor. “It hurts for sure a little bit. Maybe it affected my body but I just couldn’t go today, it was just not a good day.”

Gianetti said that the stage was in complete contrast to how he normally is.

“We’ve seen him attack on the Poggio, Kwaremont, at Amstel and Flèche. That’s Tadej.

“To see him like that really touched me. I think the general public were too because everyone knows that’s not Tadej. Everyone would have liked to see him fight and try to attack, even if it’s hard. I think he touched everyone’s heart today.”