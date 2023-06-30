Tadej Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard point fingers in pre-Tour de France mind games

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

BILBAO, Spain (Velo) – Who’s the top favorite for the 2023 Tour de France?

It’s the question that’s been on everybody’s lips since the winter.

As far as two-time champion Tadej Pogačar is saying ahead of the grand départ Saturday, it’s his archrival, the defending yellow jersey Jonas Vingegaard, that’s at the front of the peloton of favorites.

“Jonas is the main guy for the Tour,” Pogačar told the media Thursday. “He showed dominance in the Dauphiné and said he’s not in his best shape yet, so we can’t wait to see how he is at the Tour.”

A mind-game designed to redivert pressure or a genuine deferral to the Dane?

It’s just another question ahead of an opening stage where all eyes will be on Pogačar after the Slovenian’s early summer away from the spotlight.

Pogačar returns for his fourth Tour de France hungrier than ever but shrouded in uncertainty.

After his bruising encounter with Vingegaard and Jumbo Visma in 2022, the Slovenian says he’s one year the wiser after he learned the hard way in that for-the-ages stage over the Col du Galibier and Granon.

Yet Pogačar also admitted uncertainty over his own form Thursday. He’s still not fully healed after he fractured his wrist two months ago, and has raced just two days since.

UAE Emirates is so uncertain of the Slovenian’s shape that for the first time in Pogačar’s career, he’ll start a grand tour with a co-captain in tow. Adam Yates has been designated co-captain of the UAE eight in a rare flip from Pogačar’s usual script.

“We don’t really have a choice,” UAE Emirates team manager Mauro Gianetti said.

“Tadej went five weeks without being able to train on the road. There are no miracles in cycling: you have to put in the kilometers, the volume,” Gianetti told L’Equipe. “He has worked well, he has confidence in himself, but we are not sure about anything.”

Vingegaard: ‘It depends on who’s in the best shape in the end’

Vingegaard wouldn’t be drawn on the questions of pre-race favorite. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Vingegaard is in the utter ascendency.

Jumbo-Visma’s defending Dane obliterated his tune-up ride through the Critérium du Dauphiné and brings a star-studded stack of teammates to the Tour to protect his flanks. His standing is as certain as Pogačar is suggesting his is unknown.

Vingegaard took his turn in front of the media shortly after Pogačar had pointed the finger his way in a round of pre-race press conferences Thursday.

The ice-cool Dane wouldn’t be drawn into prognostication or any of Pogačar’s psychological play.

“It depends on who is in the best shape in the end. I don’t think it matters saying who is the big favorite – I can also say that he is the big favorite,” Vingegaard said of Pogačar. “I only think about myself and preparing myself as good as possible.

“In the last two months, I’ve only been thinking about the training and being fully optimal for the Tour de France. I think I am where I want to be and I’m happy with my shape.”

Pogačar, Yates and the co-captaincy question

UAE Emirates says Pogačar and Yates will share leadership at the Tour. (Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Pogačar long ruled over UAE Emirates. He brought the team Tour de France titles, monument victories, and a whole lot more in a Cannibalesque quest for victory across every month of the calendar.

It’s hard to see him cedeing leadership to his new teammate Yates unless his legs, wrist, or lungs force him to.

Pogačar said “the road will decide” who takes ends up in charge on the UAE Emirates team bus at this Tour de France.

“It’s a team all together and it doesn’t matter who’s in front,” Pogčar said.

“We all want the same thing in the team, we want to with the Tour de France. It doesn’t matter who does it. It’s good sharing leadership. I’m not 100 percent on my condition. I didn’t race before the Tour, so it’s better to have a backup plan.”

Yates rides hot into the Tour after he won the overall at the recent Tour of Romandie and finished “best of the rest” behind Vingegaard at the recent Critérium du Dauphiné.

With top-10 finishes in his last three grand tours, some tout Yates for third step on the Tour’s final podium in Paris.

But a potential yellow jersey?

Jumbo-Visma won’t believe it, even if UAE Emirates think it’s possible.

“It only changes things if Yates shows that he’s on the level of the other two. In that case, he’d be another competitor,” Jumbo-Visma superdomestique Wout van Aert said, talking of UAE Emirates’ co-leader strategy.

“If he’s not as good, then it doesn’t show anything. I think it’s a mind game.”

Basque grand départ could bring the answers

Vingegaard expects Pogačar to attack early in this hilly Tour de France. (Photo: CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

The Tour will start with unknowns enshrouding Pogačar and his UAE Team.

Is Pogačar ready?

Is Yates sharing the captain’s armband with his illustrious leader?

Whether Pogačar and Gianetti are working to compound those narratives or not, the cold-war of words Thursday only turns up the heat on what could be the most explosive opening stage of the Tour de France in years.

A hilly loop in and out of Bilbao is expected to see only the smallest of groups come to the finish on a parcours that plays toward riders like Pogačar and the peloton’s top puncheurs.

GC contenders might not want to claim the yellow jersey so early in the race, but they sure won’t turn away from a handful of early classification seconds and a big bunch of bragging rights.

Vingegaard said he’s expecting Pogačar to attack early in the Tour’s bumpy Basque opener. If he does, it will answer a big bunch of the questions he’s bringing to this grand départ.