Tadej Pogačar or Jonas Vingegaard: Who is going to win the tightest Tour de France in a generation?

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Who will win the Tour de France?

It’s the question that’s been on everyone’s lips since the start of the year. And unlike so many recent seasons, we still don’t have an obvious answer.

After 15 stages and 62+ hours of high-thrills Tour de France racing, Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar are at a deadlock.

Only 10 seconds of a gap this late into the race? It’s one of the tightest GC battles in a generation.

Also read:

So, who will wear the yellow jersey Sunday night?

“Pogi” or “The Iceman”?

Velo editors Andrew Hood and Jim Cotton make their not-so-expert predictions:

Jim Cotton: Tadej Pogacar – His risk-all strategy will deliver yellow

How much longer will Pogačar be caged in? (Photo: Gruber Images/Velo)

Sure, Tadej Pogačar hasn’t been able to drop Jonas Vingegaard and is maybe 1 percent off his bombastic best, but this is his year for a third maillot jaune.

Sometimes, when competition is this tight, it takes a willingness to lose to make the difference. And Pogi seems to pack plenty of that.

Pogačar has been the aggressor ever since he lost time in the Pyrénées. Whenever he’s got a sniff of a bonus-point sprint or is within sight of a finish line, he’s moved.

While Vingegaard is no bore, Pogačar is a pure racer with a will to “race.”

After being written off following his difficult build to this Tour and with the “advantage” of a deficit to claw back, he can’t “lose” in the way defending champ Vingegaard can.

And with that, this final week will work out as an all-in Slovenian assault.

Another big asset that Pogačar brings to this Tour that he didn’t have last year? Adam Yates.

The Brit is in the form of his life and brings all the high-mountain support that “eagle of Durango” Sepp Kuss provides Vingegaard. He could prove pivotal in the high peaks.

So how does Pogačar win?

While he has free reign to attack at mercy, Pogačar won’t just drop Vingegaard like it was a game of PlayStation.

I see him losing a couple seconds in the TT but clawing them back on the Courchevel “queen stage” with the type of relentless repeat attacks that ultimately failed on Mont Blanc.

Pogačar will only make the winning difference on stage 20 when the Tour heads to the Vosges. Yes, that’s the same range as the Planches des Belles Filles.

As an armchair DS, I think that the penultimate stage into Le Markstein has been overlooked. Two Pogačar-leaning leg-snapper climbs arrive in the last 40km before a rolling sprint to the line. Stage 20 has got “Pogi” written all over it.

It sure won’t be easy for him, but Pogačar will win the Tour there by less than a dozen seconds.

Andrew Hood: Jonas Vingegaard – Hanging on by a (yellow) thread

So far, Jonas Vingegaard is withstanding the pressure. (Photo: Gruber Images/Velo)

Jonas Vingegaard continues to show incredible resilience, poise, and depth under a near-constant onslaught from Tadej Pogačar.

And that’s going to help him win this Tour de France.

The Dane surprises at every turn. When Pogačar attacks, Vingegaard is on his wheel. And he’s shown incredible nerve and patience. It seemed like Vingegaard might have had a chance to attack Sunday, but he played it defensive to not risk the slender lead he’s nurtured across a week of racing.

Everything will be decided Tuesday and Wednesday, with Saturday lurking like a sleeper stage to possibly upend everything.

Tuesday’s time trial should favor Vingegaard. Pogačar packs explosive watts, but seems to lack the depth to maintain it. The rolling profile with a second-category climb should see Vingegaard extracting a few more precious seconds to widen his lead.

Wednesday’s high-altitude climbing stage up and over the Col de la Loze also tilts in favor of Vingegaard’s more diesel-like engine. With Sepp Kuss leading the way, one can image Jumbo-Visma trying to gap Pogačar over the top, and carrying a lead to the finish line.

If Vingegaard leaves Wednesday with the yellow jersey, Jumbo-Visma’s “killer bees” should have the muscle power to defang Pogačar on Saturday.