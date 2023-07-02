Tadej Pogačar picking away at Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France time bonus tug-of-war

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain — Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) is winning the race within the race for time bonuses in the opening days of the Tour de France.

Pogačar and arch-rival Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) finished in the same group and on the same real time in the first two stages, but Pogačar is now 11 seconds ahead of the defending 2022 Tour champion.

How? Time bonuses.

Jumbo-Visma was quick to down play the precious seconds they’ve ceded to their most dangerous rival in the raucous opening weekend across the steep hills of Spain’s Basque Country.

“We knew this opening weekend there were bonifications on offer that suited Pogačar better than Jonas,” said Jumbo-Visma sport director Grischa Niermann. “I think in total he took 11 now, but we can live with that.”

Time bonuses can quickly add up across a grand tour, and with speedy Slovenian Primož Roglič sitting out this year’s Tour for Jumbo-Visma, Vingegaard’s flank is open to Pogačar’s faster finishing speed.

Pogačar races to win, but he’s also edging across the finish line ahead of Vingegaard in the select, reduced bunch finales.

“It was quite successful today. It’s a perfect situation,” said Pogačar, who bounced into second place Sunday. “After yesterday, today was quite clear about what we had to do, and that was to defend the jersey and to take more seconds.”

It was mission accomplished for UAE Team Emirates on both counts.

The two-time Tour-winner was third in the first two stages, picking up 8 seconds of bonuses. He also won the mid-stage bonus atop the Jaizkibel climb Sunday when he and Vingegaard attacked with full fury. Vingegaard was second, but Pogačar picked up three more seconds to the Dane.

When the numbers add up, Pogačar has extracted 11 seconds more than Vingegaard, who’s finished out of the finish-line bonuses in two days of racing.

Yellow jersey Adam Yates rode as a helper despite leading the race, and was racing to set up Pogačar both at the Jaizkibel summit and at the finish line in San Sebastián in a quest for precious seconds.

“We wanted to set up Tadej for the special bonus because he’s super quick,” Yates said of the Jaizkibel bonus sprint. “You can pick up a few seconds here and there, and if it adds up over three weeks, you can do quite good for yourself. We had a plan for this and we didn’t want to lose the opportunity.”

There are 10, 6, and 4 for the top-3 of each stage (except in time trials), and special 8-second bonuses sprinkled across key stages.

Officials removed a mid-race time bonus sprint in Saturday’s stage because they didn’t want to create the possibility that someone could win the stage yet not earn the maillot jaune in the first stage into Bilbao.

There are more “special” time bonuses coming up in stages 5, 12 ,14, and 17.

Though some people don’t like them, time bonuses spice up a race. Pogačar and Vingegaard attacked over the Jaizkibel summit in full racing speed on Sunday. Without the time bonuses, both would have been content to pace over with the lead group without making a move.

Eleven seconds might not seem like much, but the Tour’s been won and lost by a smaller margin.

Pogačar’s wrist holding up fine

Teammate Rafa Majka leads Pogačar during Sunday’s stage. (Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

And UAE Team Emirates passed another test this weekend.

Pogačar admitted his wrist is a little sore, but confirmed it’s not impeding him from racing at full strength.

“The wrist is a bit sore after all of the sprinting, but every day is better,” Pogačar said. “It was a bit bumpy, it’s a bit sore, but there’s no problem.”

The two-time Tour winner broke his wrist in a crash at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, but so far, he seems to be racing without pain or discomfort.