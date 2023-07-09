Tadej Pogačar lands big psychological blow with Puy de Dome gains

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

PUY DE DOME, France – If Tadej Pogačar was a woodsman, he’d be felling the tree with a lot of little axe blows rather than one big one.

On the Puy de Dome, the finishing climb of stage 9 of the Tour de France, the Slovenian took another whack and reduced his deficit to yellow jersey Jonas Vingegaard to just 17 seconds.

“It’s a small victory. I could feel immediately my legs were good,” he said afterwards.

Also read: Matteo Jorgenson almost hits Tour jackpot: ‘I had to play my hand early’

French kids for generations have been breathlessly told about the 1964 Anquetil v Poulidor battle on this mountain by their cycling-loving elders. Back in the Tour for the first time in 35 years, it was time for a seismic modern rivalry to play out there.

The Tour’s protagonists stayed hydrated on a humid, airless day in central France and let the breakaway fight out the stage win.

They waited till the final 2,000 meters and the diabolical last stretch of the climb, which had steep pitches peaking at 18 percent, to test one another fully.

As the white-jersey clad UAE Team Emirates man accelerated 1,500 meters from the finish, Vingegaard latched on and the Big Two were soon in a league of their own again.

Two races within one

At first, they were together. On the silent final section devoid of fans, Pogačar painstakingly opened up a meter. Then two. Then five.

“When I started with an attack, I watched the shadow behind me and I could see he was sprinting full gas behind,” Pogačar said. “My legs felt good and I pushed more, and the gap opened, and I continued all the way to the top.”

Neither man gave any quarter: across the line, Vingegaard was eight seconds behind, leaving him only 17 seconds in front of his rival in the GC.

“I enjoyed it,” Pogačar said. “I was a bit scared, the guys were telling me it was so hard and so steep, but today we were flying uphill, so it didn’t feel so steep.”

Simon Yates (Team Jayco-AlUla) would finish as their closest challenger, losing 43 seconds, emphasizing the two races in one going on.

Jai Hindley (Bora-hansgrohe) maintained third place overall, 2:40 behind, with Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) at 4:22. Pogačar’s UAE-Team Emirates teammate and stage 1 winner Adam Yates also kept his fifth place overall, 4:39 behind.

Pivotal mental blow

Pogačar and Vingegaard did battle again in the closing kilometers of the Puy de Dome. (Photo by Bernard PAPON / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BERNARD PAPON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Pogačar’s teammate and climbing domestique Felix Grosschartner told journalists afterwards that the plan was “to ride a little bit defensive today and wait for the last kicker, until Jumbo does something. And it happened, they went really hard.”

The mood was buoyant among UAE-Team Emirates staff outside their team bus. Team principal Mauro Gianetti arrived and embraced sports director Marco Marcato before talking to the assembled media.

Gianetti agreed that it was an important psychological blow. “I think it was a stage more convenient to Vingegaard and at the end of the day, we took eight seconds,” Gianetti said.

“It’s not so much but I think in this Tour, each second will be important in Paris. Morally and mathematically.”

Mind games continue between UAE and Jumbo-Visma

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates reacts after stage 9 of the Tour de France cycling race, a 182,4 km race from Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat to Puy de Dome, France, Sunday 09 July 2023. This year’s Tour de France takes place from 01 to 23 July 2023. (Photo by POOL VINCENT KALUT/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

It is the latest twist in the fight for Tour de France triumph. Vingegaard’s big attack over the Col de Marie-Blanque on stage 5 had Pogačar worried and without an answer, gaining 64 seconds.

But it has turned into a tight battle of small margins, with Pogačar pulling back time twice in recent days. His confidence was boosted by gaining 24 seconds on stage 6 on Cauterets with a late attack. The eight seconds pulled back on the Puy de Dome is not so large, but it could signify a tide turning.

The mind games continue. Informed that Jumbo-Visma sport director Merijn Zeeman had told journalists that Pogačar is now the favorite, Gianetti beamed and said: “Thank you! We agree.”

Pogačar is poised 17 seconds down overall, having chipped away at his deficit. UAE-Team Emirates do not have the responsibility of having to defend the maillot jaune.

“When you have the yellow, it’s because you are stronger and in front,” Gianetti said. “We’re ready to take responsibility. I’d prefer to be in first [place], but we are where we are and it’s still open.”

Fighting tooth-and-nail till Paris

Looking for weakness in a very tight Tour de France. (Photo by Etienne GARNIER / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ETIENNE GARNIER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

That’s an understatement from Gianetti. The duel between Vingegaard and Pogačar that many observers had hoped for pre-race is coming to fruition.

“I think it’s a fantastic sport that gives us immense champions, the public on the road and on TV have been enjoying it for a year now,” Gianetti said.

“It’s simply what everyone expects and I hope and wish we’re going to see the battle for the next two weeks.”

The next round in the enthralling Jonas v Tadej fight is on Bastille Day on Friday 14th, stage 13 finishing on the Grand Colombier. Which one will be wielding the axe?