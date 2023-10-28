Tadej Pogačar Says Gravel in 2024 Tour de France is ‘Pretty Risky’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Tadej Pogačar likes what he sees in the 2024 Tour de France route, but wondered how much impact the hyped up gravel sectors will have in the fight for the overall.

Tour organizers unveiled the 2024 route this week, and the addition of more than 30km of gravel across 14 sectors in stage 9 is already dividing opinion inside the peloton.

“It’s pretty risky to have this kind of stage, but we risk it anyway every day,” Pogačar told FloBikes. “I don’t think it changes too much. Also, it will change the race style and the tactics from the teams.

“In the Tour, everyone will be more cautious and more careful than at Strade [Bianche], when you go all in, you don’t care about the next day,” Pogačar said. “Here at the Tour, it’s going to be more easy racing, true gravel also. Just like the Roubaix stage, it was more defensive riding than attacking.”

The inclusion of the gravel stage is already dividing opinion within the peloton, with many riders and sport directors saying that such stages create more spectacle than authentic racing action, and can sometimes see a GC favorite knocked out of contention for a mechanical or ill-timed puncture than what’s a true reflection of their condition.

Pogačar, a former winner at Strade Bianche, said it will be a day to endure and keep options open for other key stages.

“It’s like Strade Bianche, so we’ll see,” Pogačar said. “It’s not ideal, so many things can happen in such a race. You never know what can go wrong. You still need to have good legs and have a team around you. You need to focus on that, and try not to screw it up.”

Pogačar: ‘I would rate it a 9 out of 10’

Tadej Pogačar, along with Giulio Ciccone, ham it up at the Tour de France Prudential Singapore 2023. (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Pogačar is racing in the ASO-backed Singapore Criterium this weekend for the first time.

After skipping the 2024 Tour presentation this week in Paris, Pogačar spoke to journalists about his take on the route for the 111th edition.

“Every year, you have more or less the same distance of climbing, and the same amount of time trials,” he said. “It’s diverse, fun, and a really, really hard finish in the end. I would rate it a nine out of 10. It also finishes where I train every day.”

Pogačar is especially keen to race on “home roads” around his European base in Monaco, where the final three stages will be contested.

The 2024 Tour will conclude with a final-day time trial for the first time since 1989, and will not end in Paris and its environs for the first time in race history.

“It adds just one more day where you need to 100 percent and be really good,” he said. “One of your best days you need to have the last day, for sure it’s playing a big factor the last TT. I like it.”

Pogačar also said he’s looking forward to racing against not only Jonas Vingegaard, but also Primož Roglič, now at Bora-Hansgrohe, as well as Remco Evenepoel.

“It’s good to have such a big competition from all the teams, not just UAE and Jumbo like the past few years. Next year, also Remco will come to the Tour, and also Roglič,” he said. “There are a lot of other guys who are also stepping up on a similar level. We can wait and see if it will be the best Tour ever.”