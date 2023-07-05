Tadej Pogačar down but not out after stage 5 time loss: ‘We’re still in the game’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

LARUNS, France – Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar are no longer difficult to separate.

On stage 5 of the 2023 Tour de France, Vingegaard got away and showed the difference between them. After a mountain-top battle on the Col de Marie-Blanque, it’s advantage to the defending champion.

The two Tour de France favorites dueled before the Dane hit the accelerator two kilometers from the top and rode away.

“Jonas could see that when Sepp [Kuss] went really hard on the climb, I was going a bit full gas,” Pogačar said after the finish. “He tried to attack. I couldn’t follow because he was just stronger today.”

Vingegaard stretched out his advantage on the descent and flat, finishing 64 seconds ahead of his rival. Meanwhile, Pogačar fell back to finish in the chasing group, containing his teammate and yellow jersey Adam Yates UAE-Team Emirates.

“I hope for better legs tomorrow. I think it’s going to be ok. It’s still a long way and I feel OK, that’s the more important thing,” the Slovenian said.

All-action in the Pyrenees

Two rivals up the road and testing each other again.

The opening stage in the Pyrenees, 162 kilometers between Pau and Laruns was action-packed. A 32-rider breakaway escaped after 30 kilometers, including several crack climbers and GC contenders Jai Hindley (Bora-hansgrohe) and Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek). Their lead went up to over four minutes.

A strong pursuit by UAE-Team Emirates and injection of pace from Jumbo-Visma reduced Hindley’s lead, but the stage and yellow jersey went to the Australian.

Pogačar had personal worries that put his sporting drama in perspective. “I’m more sad to hear that my girlfriend [Jayco-AlUla rider Urška Žigart] crashed today in the Giro and she maybe has concussion,” he said.

“That’s a bit more sad news than losing 50 seconds or one minute to Jonas.”

The difference between Pogačar and Vingegaard

UAE Team Emirates principal Mauro Gianetti conceded it was “not a super day” for Pogačar or the team.

“The small doubt that we have from the beginning, we hoped that it was cancelled after the stage in Bilbao,” he told journalists post-race, referring to his broken wrist at Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

“Today we see it’s still a little bit difference between him and Vingegaard, and Vingegaard was very impressive. Fortunately we took some seconds advantage in the first two stages so now, we lost not so much time in the final and we’re still in the game.”

Gianetti had hoped he’d had made up for lost time. “But we knew from the beginning, the crash in Liège, that it will be difficult to be at 100 percent,” he said.

Letting Hindley off the leash

BORA – hansgrohe’s Australian rider Jai Hindley celebrates on the podium with the overall leader’s yellow jersey after winning the 5th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 163 km between Pau and Laruns, in the Pyrenees mountains in southwestern France, on July 5, 2023. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

UAE-Team Emirates originally had Marc Soler and Felix Grosschartner in the day’s mammoth escape before they dropped back to contribute to the chase.

Asked whether it was a mistake to let Jai Hindley up the road and to get such a gap, Gianetti replied: “It’s not a question of error, it’s a question of probability. There were a lot of attacks and finally, when a break got away with him inside, we tried to control it but we can’t do it all alone.

“Nobody took charge of the chase so in the end, Jumbo also had to do something too because if not, if he’d have had a bigger lead.”

Hindley is now 47 seconds ahead of second-placed Vingegaard, 1-34 up on fifth-placed Adam Yates and 1-40 ahead of Pogačar in sixth. The threat of the 2022 Giro d’Italia champion is more apparent now.

“It’s the advantage he took today, but also how he took it,” Gianetti says. “Because he did the final climb very well and held on strongly in the finale, he’s another rider who is here to do the GC. He said he would, and today, he showed it.”