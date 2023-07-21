Tadej Pogačar vows to finish this Tour de France on his terms

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Tadej Pogačar and his trademark smile were back Thursday at the Tour de France a day following his crushing losses on the Col de la Loze.

The two-time Tour winner was shattered Wednesday after being unable to answer Jonas Vingegaard and the overwhelming power unloaded on the Tour’s hardest climb.

Twenty-four hours after all but forfeiting any hope of winning the Tour, Pogačar was philosophical about the first real drubbing he’s faced in his otherwise glittering career.

“The start of today’s stage has been pretty hard for me,” Pogačar said at the line Thursday. “It’s been quite emotional in the first few kilometers, because many riders came and talked to me. I want to say a big thank you to them, because they cheered me up.”

Also read:

Pogačar lost any reason to smile Wednesday when his hopes of a late-hour comeback melted on the beyond-category steeps of the Col de la Loze, a towering monster that drove a stake through his Tour heart.

Ashen and crestfallen, Pogačar could only limit his losses as Vingegaard extracted the high price of victory.

This time, it was Pogačar who was on the receiving end.

“Of course, I was extremely disappointed yesterday evening. Who wouldn’t be?” Pogačar said. “I don’t have an explanation as for what happened yesterday. There is no real explanation.”

Looking for answers

Tadej Pogačar was shattered at the line Wednesday. (Photo: Gruber Images/Velo)

His UAE Team Emirates management staff looked for answers.

Team manager Mauro Gianetti pointed to the obvious and called out Pogačar’s broken wrist that he suffered at Liège-Bastogne-Liège in April as the main culprit.

“Five weeks stop before the Tour is not the best way to prepare for the Tour,” Gianetti said before the start of stage 18. “We could see the numbers from Tadej’s time trial was not his best day. Tadej was not on a super day.”

There were whispers that Pogačar had fallen ill, and perhaps even came down with COVID-19, but Gianetti shut those down, adding, “Our doctor says Tadej is not sick. He is just tired.”

Behind the scenes, UAE Team Emirates will be taking a hard look at how Pogačar will confront Jumbo-Visma and Vingegaard in the coming years. They will be asking if it was just the injury that derailed Pogačar’s preparation, or is it something deeper?

For years, Pogačar’s been winning hearts and races with his unabashed joy of the game. When asked why he races so hard, he replies that for him bike racing is like a video game. His frolic is another man’s suffering.

For the second year in a row, however, Jumbo-Visma’s turned the tables on Pogačar, and the Dutch-backed team will all but win this Tour on Sunday in Paris.

Pogačar admitted that he was racing on a ragged edge as he tried to hurry his preparation to be ready for the Tour.

“I can be happy overall because I came to the Tour from an injury, without much training,” Pogačar said. “In the beginning I was optimistic, because I felt very good in the first two weeks. But maybe my shape wasn’t perfect for the Tour.”

For years, Pogačar’s been winning on pure class and talent, with everyone calling him the best all-round racer since Eddy Merckx. Yet even Merckx was eventually defanged.

With Vingegaard, has Pogačar finally found someone his equal, or perhaps even better? That notion seemed impossible at the start of the 2022 Tour, when everyone thought Pogačar would romp to his third straight yellow jersey.

When the Tour arrives in Paris, if Vingegaard survives to win, the Dane and Slovenian will be even with two apiece.

In 2022, UAE could write off Pogačar’s loss to a tactical miscue on the road to the Col du Granon. This year, a broken wrist is a clear culprit. But what next?

Pogačar vows to finish off Tour on his terms

Pogačar vows to finish off the Tour on his terms. (Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Pogačar, who turns 25 in September, arguably still has his best years ahead of him.

It’s too early for the team to do too much hand-wringing, and UAE quickly closed ranks around their franchise rider. Everyone wants to arrive to Paris with both Pogačar and Adam Yates on the final podium. All things considered, that would be a tremendous achievement.

On Thursday, Pogačar preferred to look at the bright side of things. His smile was back. The Tour rolled on.

“I’m happy to be here and in second place of the GC. When you look at the whole picture, our Tour de France has been very good,” Pogačar said. “We have had the yellow jersey for a few days, we got two stage wins, and may put two guys in the podium in Paris. We have an amazing team and we will try to fight until the end in order to get another stage win and keep the second and third position in the GC.”

Gianetti saw a Pogačar who was just as humble and generous in defeat as he is in victory. Wednesday’s heroic last stand on the Col de la Loze — “I’m gone, I’m dead” — will ring on for years as a pivotal moment of a generation.

Wednesday’s surrender was the first time the lion was tamed.

“To see him like that really touched me,” Gianetti said. “I think the general public were too because everyone knows that’s not Tadej. Everyone would have liked to see him fight and try to attack, even if it’s hard. I think he touched everyone’s heart.”

With his smile back, will Pogačar try to cook up some magic in Saturday’s bear-trap of a stage across the Vosges?

If he’s anywhere close to his normal level, everyone knows he’ll try, even if he is more than seven minutes back. Perhaps for the pure joy of throwing caution to the wind, Pogačar will finish off this Tour on his terms.

A smiling Pogačar is a dangerous Pogačar.

Like Jumbo-Visma’s boss Richard Plugge said, they won’t be celebrating this Tour de France until Pogačar is on the flight home to Slovenia.