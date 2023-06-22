Team DSM’s Kevin Vermaerke first American to confirm Tour de France start

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Kevin Vermaerke is heading back to the Tour de France and is the first official American rider to see their spot confirmed by their team to start July 1 in Bilbao.

The 22-year-old crashed out of his Tour debut last year in stage 8, and was confirmed Thursday to be part of Team DSM’s roster headlined by Romain Bardet and John Degenkolb.

Other Americans expected to race include Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Neilson Powless (EF Education-First), and Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar), though none of those teams have finalized their Tour selection.

Lawson Craddock (Jayco-AlUla) is also hoping to return to the Tour, while other riders, including the injured Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) and Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) will not race.

Vermaerke was on the team’s Tour long list, and got the nod to race following the Tour de Suisse that included a sixth place in stage 7.

Team DSM coach Matt Winston confirmed Vermaerke will play a support role to Bardet and his GC ambitions.

“We’re looking forward to getting underway at the Tour de France next week, and we head to the race with the goal of going for the GC and stage results as a team,” said team coach Matt Winston in a team post.

“We’ve got a good strong core GC group that have been working well together over the past few months with Chris, Kevin and Matt, who can support our GC finisher Romain over the mountainous terrain; and they showed in Tour de Suisse that they are in good shape.”

The team will also debut in its new Team dsm-firmenich team kit.

The Tour de France starts July 1 in Bilbao.

Team DSM-firmenich for the Tour de France

Romain Bardet (FRA)

John Degenkolb (GER)

Matt Dinham (AUS)

Alex Edmondson (AUS)

Nils Eekhoff (NED)

Chris Hamilton (AUS)

Kevin Vermaerke (USA)

Sam Welsford (AUS)