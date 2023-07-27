The best tech from the Tour de France

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Tour Tech round-up time, and yes, I’m very aware this is coming in touch behind schedule. But I’d like to think it’s helping you with those post-Tour blues, the comedown after the storm. Then again, I’m probably kidding myself, as the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift has been superb so far.

So instead, I recommend you glance at my Twitter (X!) feed to know why this vid is just a touch on the delayed side; or not, actually don’t bother, trust me, I mean well, either way, I hope you enjoy it.

What do I have to offer you in this episode? Quite a lot, actually, as this year’s edition of the Tour has delivered us a wealth of tech goodies. In the past few editions of the Tour, really since the pandemic hit, we’ve not had a glut of new tech rearing its head. The pandemic is the key as to why. Now the industry is back on its feet, or at least in a much healthier place. With that, it has allowed many brands to showcase new kits, a kit that’s a little on the secret side.

Let us start at the top and touch on just a few of the items in the video.

French powerhouse Ekoi who over the past few years have snapped up and sponsored a healthy dose of the World Tour and Pro Continental teams with anything from clothing to glasses and helmets, had a new aero lid on top of their teams. Lotto-Dstny, Israel-Premier Techm Cofidis and Akea-Samsic all donned the new Aerodinamica. We’d spotted it in the races leading up to the Tour on the top of Caleb Ewan in a very fetching black and white design, but it got its first official outing at the Tour. Italian design house Pininfarina had a hand in helping the Ekoi team design the helmet for their mythical wind tunnel. Beyond that, there are a few neat features, EPS foam and Koroyod are in use in its structure, a Fidlock magnetic buckle keeps it secure, and for the retention system, an A-Top dial is used, something we generally see being used on shoes.

If helmets tickle your fancy, elsewhere in the video, there’s the new Abus Gamechanger — a helmet that, after six years in the peloton, has been updated. Claims are it’s 5 percent faster and 18 percent better ventilated, which, if true, is impressive as I found the original version one of the best ventilated aero helmets on the market.

A few new bikes were in use too. That elusive Specialized S-Works SL8 didn’t show itself at the Tour, although there have been images leaked from a recent Soudal-Quick Step camp of what looks to be a new bike (pah, that head tube!). But on the start lines throughout the Tour, we saw a new Ridley, which certainly fits into the current mould of the aero/lightweight trend, or at least that’s what its silhouette would want us to believe. Will it replace the Helium or Noah model, or could it sit between the two, adding another option for Ridley fans?

Over at AG2R Citroën, Benoît Cosnefroy was seen throwing a leg over a new BMC. Again, just like the Ekoi helmet, we’d seen this bike used at the Dauphine before the Tour. If this is what it looks to be, a replacement for the BMC Teammachine, it’s undoubtedly had a huge overhaul. And from the decal on the down tube, it would seem that Red Bull Advanced Technologies, those people behind the Red Bull F1 team, have had their fingers in the design pie on this occasion.

So as always, hit that play button and take in the tech delights.

