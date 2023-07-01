The Basque Country: Why it’s going to be the ultimate Grand Départ

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

As of writing this, we are only about 36 hours out from the start of the Tour de France. Bilbao looks lovely in yellow; they’ve successfully matched it to not clash too much with the red, green, and white of the flag of the Basque Country. All-in-all, it’s one excited city. In fact, it’s one excited region.

As a little guide to the region, which is well known for its cycling culture and that army of orange fans, I recently grabbed a couple of people in the know to pick their brains on what we should know about this delightful corner of Spain.

First up, a rider that started his racing life with the local pro team, Euskadi-Euskaltel and finished with Trek-Segafredo, ex-professional Haimar Zubeldia. A local who just happens to have a few Tours de France under his belt, and a man who as a child watched Indurain race to prologue victory in San Sebastian back in 1992, the last time the Tour had a grand départ in the region.

The second expert, Lija Laizane. She may not be a local, but she’s certainly got the Basque bug. Lija races for the Euskadi Foundations women’s team, Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi, and lives in Durango, a small town just a stone’s throw from Bilbao. Lija has quite clearly absorbed the Basque lifestyle and seems smitten with it. If you’ve ever been here, you’ll fully understand.

With two experts on hand, I asked them all about the region, the culture, their Tour top tips, and finally, what Basque words we really should learn come July 1. Enjoy.