Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

DAILY TOUR NEWSLETTER

Don’t miss a moment with daily Tour de France updates from Velo.

Sign Up Now

DAILY TOUR NEWSLETTER

Don’t miss a moment with daily Tour de France updates from Velo.

Sign Up Now

Tour de France

VeloNews Road Road Racing Tour de France
Tour de France

The Basque Country: Why it’s going to be the ultimate Grand Départ

Shoddy Dave explores the culture of the Basque Country ahead of the Tour de France.

Join Velo

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Velo

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

As of writing this, we are only about 36 hours out from the start of the Tour de France. Bilbao looks lovely in yellow; they’ve successfully matched it to not clash too much with the red, green, and white of the flag of the Basque Country. All-in-all, it’s one excited city. In fact, it’s one excited region.

As a little guide to the region, which is well known for its cycling culture and that army of orange fans, I recently grabbed a couple of people in the know to pick their brains on what we should know about this delightful corner of Spain.

First up, a rider that started his racing life with the local pro team, Euskadi-Euskaltel and finished with Trek-Segafredo, ex-professional Haimar Zubeldia. A local who just happens to have a few Tours de France under his belt, and a man who as a child watched Indurain race to prologue victory in San Sebastian back in 1992, the last time the Tour had a grand départ in the region.

The second expert, Lija Laizane. She may not be a local, but she’s certainly got the Basque bug. Lija races for the Euskadi Foundations women’s team, Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi, and lives in Durango, a small town just a stone’s throw from Bilbao. Lija has quite clearly absorbed the Basque lifestyle and seems smitten with it. If you’ve ever been here, you’ll fully understand.

With two experts on hand, I asked them all about the region, the culture, their Tour top tips, and finally, what Basque words we really should learn come July 1. Enjoy.

 

Stay On Topic

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

One Way South

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon